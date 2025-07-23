Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
Samsung new foldables pre-orders are still live
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Get exclusive launch bonuses and claim early-bird perks before pre-orders close!

We tested Galaxy Fold 7 Cover Screen vs Main Screen: Here is the difference in battery consumption

The Fold 7 now has a fully functional Cover Screen. What if you use it more, how much battery will you save compared to just using the main screen?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We tested Galaxy Fold 7 Cover Screen vs Main Screen: Here is the difference in battery consumption
The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a masterpiece in engineering, with a super slim body that weighs less than a traditional flagship like the S25 Ultra. Yet it unfolds into a full-sized 8-inch tablet.

The most important upgrade is arguably the bigger cover screen, so you can now easily just use that and feel like you are using a regular phone. Previous Galaxy Folds had an extra narrow cover screen that made typing very difficulty and everything looked off on the weird tall aspect ratio. It was just not a good experience, inviting users to instead always open their phone to use the main screen.

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for up to $1,120 off

$999 99
$2119 99
$1120 off (53%)
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Samsung and grab a free storage upgrade on the 512GB model. On top of that, you can save an extra up to $1,000 with eligible device trade-ins. Alternatively, you can pre-order the phone with a $300 Samsung credit that must be used before completing your purchase.
Pre-order at Samsung

Well, no more. So what if you only used this new cover screen? It's certainly not the point of the phone, but how much battery would you save if you decided to do so? We ran some tests and now we have the results, but first, let's recap the screen changes that Samsung made with the Fold 7.

Fold 7 vs Fold 6 screen changes


Fold 7Fold 6
Cover Screen:
6.5-inch
21:9 aspect ratio		Cover Screen:
6.3-inch
22:9 aspect ratio
Main Screen:
8.0-inch OLED
120Hz
2600 nits
Almost no crease		Main Screen:
7.6-inch OLED
120Hz
2600 nits
Some crease

As you can see, the screens have both grown bigger and we have the aspect ratio change for the cover display.

YouTube video streaming test


ScreenHours of use
Cover Screen7 hours 46 minutes
Main Screen6 hours 38 minutes

So, to the testing table we went.

For our first test, we played the same video playlist first on the cover screen and then on the main screen. We always first carefully set the brightness levels to the same number for all devices we test (using professional equipment) to ensure equal conditions.

Translated into percentage numbers, using the cover screen instead of the main screen, you get 17% longer battery life.

Web Browsing test


ScreemHours of use
Cover Screen14 hours 55 minutes
Main Screen14 hours 18 minutes

For the web browsing test we ran a script that cycles through web pages and simulates scrolling behavior, much like in a regular web browsing session.

The results here were a bit surprising, considering the difference between the two was so tiny, much smaller than with the YouTube browsing test, amounting to just around 5%.

Conclusions


In normal conditions, meaning you don't use your phone out in the sun when the brightness gets too high, and you don't run super intensive apps or games, then there is a proven benefit of using the Cover screen to save battery life. But it's not huge.

Recommended Stories
In our tests, we saw a difference ranging from 5% all the way to around 20%, and we are sure there is some variability to those numbers. But if we average out the results, we would say that you get at least 10% longer battery life if you use the cover screen.

And honestly, that's not a huge win. And if it tells us something is that the main screen on the Fold 7 is actually quite efficient at doing its job.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 4

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem

Latest News

YouTube is testing a new feature you'll either love or hate
YouTube is testing a new feature you'll either love or hate
WhatsApp on Windows is about to change – and not everyone will like it
WhatsApp on Windows is about to change – and not everyone will like it
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless