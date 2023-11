iPhone dominates Ookla's list of fastest 5G phones in multiple countries

Yes, I remember quite well the OG iPhone I purchased in 2007. It didn't support 3G and instead, it ran on AT&T's EDGE. The latter delivered data speeds as slow as molasses and the only way to get clear YouTube videos was to find a Wi-Fi signal. And if you were using Safari, people couldn't call you as the calls would go straight to voicemail (visual voicemail to be sure, but voicemail nevertheless). Of course, all of these issues went away when Apple released the iPhone 3GS in 2008

Besides the U.S., an iPhone had the fastest median 5G downlink speeds in 11 other countries







Here we are at the tail end of 2023 and the iPhone has offered 5G support since the iPhone 12 line was launched in 2020. And in the U.S., the new iPhone 15 series dominates Ookla's listing of the fastest 5G phones in the U.S. Ookla, as many of you already know, developed the Speedtest.net app that will measure your phone's 5G downlink and uplink data speeds.









iPhone 15 was fourth. The first non-iOS device on the list was the

With a median 5G downlink speed of 285.02Mbps and a median 5G uplink speed of 18.26Mbps, the iPhone 15 Pro Max tops the charts in the U.S. The iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro were the next two speediest 5G phones in the States with downlink speeds of 275.48Mbps and 268.99Mbps respectively. With a 5G downlink speed of 249.30Mbps, thewas fourth. The first non-iOS device on the list was the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a median 5G downlink speed of 231.56Mbps. All of the top five phones use the Snapdragon X70 5G modem chip.









The fastest phone in other countries as measured by Ookla include:





Australia- iPhone 15 Pro Max -265.88Mbps median 5G downlink speed.

-265.88Mbps median 5G downlink speed. Brazil- iPhone 15 -533.32Mbps median 5G downlink speed.

-533.32Mbps median 5G downlink speed. Canada- iPhone 15 Pro Max -217.35Mbps median 5G downlink speed.

-217.35Mbps median 5G downlink speed. France- iPhone 15 Pro Max -331.11Mbps median 5G downlink speed.

-331.11Mbps median 5G downlink speed. Germany- iPhone 15 Pro Max -191.11Mbps median 5G downlink speed.

-191.11Mbps median 5G downlink speed. India- iPhone 15 Plus -335.09Mbps median 5G downlink speed.

-335.09Mbps median 5G downlink speed. Philippines- Galaxy Z Fold 5 -141.20Mbps median 5G downlink speed.

-141.20Mbps median 5G downlink speed. South Korea- iPhone 14 Pro -594.49Mbps median 5G downlink speed.

-594.49Mbps median 5G downlink speed. Spain- iPhone 14 Pro Max -197.90Mbps median 5G downlink speed.

-197.90Mbps median 5G downlink speed. U.A.E.- iPhone 15 Pro -839.63Mbps median 5G downlink speed.

-839.63Mbps median 5G downlink speed. U.K.- iPhone 15 Pro -150.79Mbps median 5G downlink speed.

-150.79Mbps median 5G downlink speed. Vietnam- iPhone 14 Pro Max -285.85Mbps median 5G downlink speed.

In its report, Ookla writes, "We’re excited by the number of countries where mobile device performance increased with the new models and even more excited by the countries where performance is so fast that consumers can look to new modes of connectivity. Even if your country didn’t see the speed boosts you were hoping for, don’t hold back on upgrading if you want to treat yourself or a loved one based on any other number of reasons."