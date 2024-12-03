iPhone is dominating the global premium smartphone market
The iPhone 15 series is apparently a massive hit with the global consumer base according to a market research report for Q3 2024 (via tipster Jukanlosreve on X). This stacks with previous reports as well but there’s something new of note: the premium smartphone segment is all iPhone.
In Q3 2024 the top 10 best selling smartphones around the world were:
This list shows such a stark contrast between the buying power of smartphone users around the world. At the top you’ve got people who can afford to buy a premium smartphone and they all seem to gravitate towards the iPhone. This is almost assuredly because the iPhone is seen as a status symbol in many countries similar to a German luxury car.
The first Android flagship that appears in the top 10 best selling smartphones of the world is literally at number 10 and it’s also a Samsung. iPhone 14 — which is now two generations old — is still selling better than the latest Galaxy phone.
Both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Galaxy S24 are some of the best phones worth buying today. But it’s very interesting to see the iPhone climbing the ranks so dominantly, and we may even see a future where iOS overtakes Android in global market share.
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy A15 4G
- Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A05
- Redmi 13C 4G
- Samsung Galaxy A35
- iPhone 14
- Samsung Galaxy S24
And then right after that we get into the Android phones and are greeted with multiple budget models from Samsung. Those who cannot buy a flagship smartphone tend to prefer Samsung phones over the competition, likely because of the perceived notion of more reliability and privacy.
The Samsung Galaxy A15 is a very affordable device but definitely not the flashiest. | Video credit — Samsung
This is a pretty common practice in countries where the average person cannot afford the newest flagships. It’s seen as more socially noteworthy to own an older iPhone than a newer Android phone. If nothing else, Apple’s marketing as a provider of premium hardware has worked wonders across the globe.
