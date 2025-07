Standard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 colors leak with image

*Image credit — The Sinza





Jetblack

Silver Shadow

Blue Shadow

What do you think of the new colors? Love them! Hate them They're okay, I guess Love them! 45.45% Hate them 18.18% They're okay, I guess 36.36%

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 9, but there was one more leak that had to surface before the company officially announces its next round of foldables. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have three standard colors, and they’ve now been revealed with an image.The flagship foldable will come with these colors at launch:For the boring tech enthusiasts like myself, it’s good to see that black isn’t an online-exclusive color anymore. Silver returns as well, with the same name but a slightly different shade than the one found on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Blue Shadow is the successor to Navy on the Fold 6, and was actually seen in a leaked hands-on Fold 7 image recently. Despite usually getting black phones, I have to say that the Blue Shadow color evoked some nostalgia in me.When unfolded next to the black front display, it reminds me of my DS Lite handheld that was pretty much the same color. So, by complete accident, Samsung may have crafted the color combination that might get me to ditch black, at least for one generation.Aside from colors, however, theis expected to be a worthy successor that makes the Fold 6 look ancient . Measuring in at 8.9 mm when folded and powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the Fold is a no-brainer for people who like the Galaxy foldables. One UI, seven years of software support, and a drastically improved crease also make it a very attractive device.However, if the rumored 4,400 mAh battery capacity is too low for you, then rivals like the Oppo Find N5 and the Honor Magic V5 might be more your style. Both phones also feature comparable hardware as well as much bigger batteries than the. The V5 even matches Samsung’s seven years of software updates.And, lastly, if you’re new to foldables and don’t feel like spending too much on something you may not like, you’re in luck. It is all but confirmed that Samsung is also going to unveil a budget foldable at Unpacked: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.