A new Google Photos feature could make photo editing feel like texting a friend



Google Photos is hugely popular on both Android and iOS and it already offers some cool generative AI tools like Magic Editor, Magic Eraser and Reimagine. But now, it looks like there’s another one on the way – and this one sounds even more hands-off.



The new feature might be called "Help me edit" and it's exactly what it sounds like: instead of poking through menus, you just type what kind of edit you want, and Gemini takes care of the rest.



The folks digging through the latest Google Photos v7.38 found code pointing to this feature and it seems they were able to get it running. It shows up in a new editing UI with a simple text box labeled "Help me edit."



You can drop in whatever instructions you want – like tweaking colors or changing the mood of a photo – and Gemini will do the magic for you. You’ll also get suggestions from Google Photos itself if you’re not sure where to start.

With "Help me edit" changing the color of your car is super easy. | Image credit – Telegram user Zach Allen



Now, this might sound a lot like the existing Reimagine tool, which already lets you describe edits and lets the AI transform your image, especially when it comes to things like backgrounds. But the difference here is all about control and flow.





Where Reimagine encourages short prompts with nouns and adjectives, "Help me edit" feels more like writing to a smart assistant. You can be more detailed and conversational with your instructions, which makes the whole experience feel a lot more natural – almost like editing in the Gemini app itself, not just Google Photos.





We still don’t know when exactly Google will roll out this feature or if the tech giant is just testing it, but we will make sure to let you know once there are more details.



Honestly, it is no surprise that Google is pushing even more AI into Photos. This is clearly the direction we are heading in – whether we like it or not. And sure, it’s super convenient. But let’s be real: it’s getting harder and harder to tell what is real and what has been AI-tweaked to perfection.



I mean, swapping out a cloudy sky for a perfect blue one in your personal memories? Not sure why you’d want to, but hey – with such tools, it’s now just a prompt away.