Mint Mobile customers say it feels like they don’t even have service
The T-Mobile-backed provider is facing heat over call and data problems nationwide.
Mint Mobile's killer prices have always been a major selling point, especially when a promo like the current 50% off for new customers kicks in. A full year of half-off service? Hard to ignore. But while that kind of deal might bring in fresh faces fast, it seems like the network struggles to keep them happy – because lately, things haven't exactly been smooth sailing.
Over the past couple of weeks, users have been flooding Reddit with complaints about Mint's network performance. We are talking dropped calls, unusable data and texts not going through. And this isn't just isolated to one city – these issues are being reported all across the country.
A major outage happened shortly after and it was reportedly due to an internal software failure. While that is a separate system, it does suggest there may be broader network-level changes happening in the background.
If T-Mobile rolled out a new software update, changed traffic management setting, or tweaked how MVNOs get prioritized, that could easily explain the sudden headaches Mint users are seeing.
And then there is that massive 50% off promo Mint is running right now. If it brought in a wave of new users, even with more network capacity purchased, the added traffic could be pushing the system to its limits – making deprioritization even worse.
All of this is just a guess, of course. The real issue could lie somewhere else entirely.
We've reached out to both Mint Mobile and T-Mobile for comment and will update this story once we hear back.
Over the past couple of weeks, users have been flooding Reddit with complaints about Mint's network performance. We are talking dropped calls, unusable data and texts not going through. And this isn't just isolated to one city – these issues are being reported all across the country.
I've had mint mobile for 2 years or more now I think, and it's never been perfect. It is cheap after all. But in the last week it's become unusable. Dropped calls, nobody hears me, and i have to repeat myself 20 times and still not heard. This is regardless of where I am. I will not be renewing I think. It's cheap yes but it's honestly not much better than having no phone plan at all.
– Confident-Ad-6978, Reddit, July 2025For a lot of these users, the problems seemed to hit out of nowhere – and all around the same time.
Same here. Pixel 7 pro - worked beautifully for a year, crazy network issues starting two weeks ago. Mint support is not helpful and essentially denying that the problem is on their end. I cannot talk to anyone on the phone and data barely works. I'll be dropping Mint if this isn't resolved soon.
–Bulgogi_Yogi, Reddit, July 2025
Yeah, one common thread? Many say it all started around two weeks ago. And while some have tried to troubleshoot with customer service, the fixes don't always stick.
I'm in Arizona. Sounds like my issue with calls in and out and random people not getting my texts. Started 2 weeks ago. I called multiple times and got the runaround with resetting my device settings, etc. etc. I finally escalated through their Reddit channel here and as of today the text messaging issue seems to be fixed. Still not happy about the runaround and unreliability.
–Brown_Noise_76, Reddit, July 2025
And even long-term users are saying this is the worst it's ever been.
My OnePlus 8 has started doing the same after 3 years with Mint. Having to repeat myself during calls. Disappointing !
–Advanced-Level-5686, Reddit, July 2025
Recommended Stories
Same issues in the Providence area. Used to work fine now dropping text messages routinely.
– Sad_Researcher_3344, Reddit, July 2025
Of course, not everyone is having issues – but there are enough long-time users speaking up that it doesn't seem like just a fluke.
Maryland area here. Been with Mint for more than 5 years. I've never had an issue with network speed until recently. The last few weeks have been horrible. Running speed tests, sometimes it will go as low as 1 Mbps. In the past I could get over Gigabit speeds on their 5g. I really hope this is a T-Mobile issue and it gets resolved soon.
– z06tim, Reddit, July 2025
Yes, worked great for months then about two months ago it just went to crap. Cannot make calls during peak hours even when I'm on wifi only. I have to fb message people asking them to call me. I have 8 months of service paid for I'm just going to dump. Totally unusable.
– DetrashTheTriangle, Reddit, July 2025
So what could be going on? There could be a few reasons, but the most likely one starts with the fact that Mint Mobile is an MVNO running on T-Mobile's network. And when the T-Mobile network gets congested – like during peak times or in busy areas – priority might go to T-Mobile's own postpaid customers. MVNOs like Mint? They might get the leftovers.
Last year, T-Mobile bought Mint Mobile's parent company, Ka'ena Corporation. | Video credit – Mint Mobile
On top of that, the timing is interesting. These user reports all started around the same time, which could mean something changed on the network. T-Mobile has been prepping its Starlink-powered satellite-to-phone service and that launch didn't go entirely smoothly.
A major outage happened shortly after and it was reportedly due to an internal software failure. While that is a separate system, it does suggest there may be broader network-level changes happening in the background.
If T-Mobile rolled out a new software update, changed traffic management setting, or tweaked how MVNOs get prioritized, that could easily explain the sudden headaches Mint users are seeing.
And then there is that massive 50% off promo Mint is running right now. If it brought in a wave of new users, even with more network capacity purchased, the added traffic could be pushing the system to its limits – making deprioritization even worse.
All of this is just a guess, of course. The real issue could lie somewhere else entirely.
We've reached out to both Mint Mobile and T-Mobile for comment and will update this story once we hear back.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: