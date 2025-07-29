Mint Mobile customers say it feels like they don’t even have service



Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Over the past couple of weeks, users have been flooding Reddit with complaints about Mint's network performance. We are talking dropped calls, unusable data and texts not going through. And this isn't just isolated to one city – these issues are being reported all across the country.For a lot of these users, the problems seemed to hit out of nowhere – and all around the same time.

Yeah, one common thread? Many say it all started around two weeks ago. And while some have tried to troubleshoot with customer service, the fixes don't always stick.



And even long-term users are saying this is the worst it's ever been.



Of course, not everyone is having issues – but there are enough long-time users speaking up that it doesn't seem like just a fluke.



So what could be going on? There could be a few reasons, but the most likely one starts with the fact that Mint Mobile is an MVNO running on T-Mobile T-Mobile network gets congested – like during peak times or in busy areas – priority might go to T-Mobile 's own postpaid customers. MVNOs like Mint? They might get the leftovers. So what could be going on? There could be a few reasons, but the most likely one starts with the fact that Mint Mobile is an MVNO running on's network. And when thenetwork gets congested – like during peak times or in busy areas – priority might go to's own postpaid customers. MVNOs like Mint? They might get the leftovers.





Last year, T-Mobile bought Mint Mobile's parent company, Ka'ena Corporation. | Video credit – Mint Mobile

On top of that, the timing is interesting. These user reports all started around the same time, which could mean something changed on the network. T-Mobile has been prepping its On top of that, the timing is interesting. These user reports all started around the same time, which could mean something changed on the network.has been prepping its Starlink-powered satellite-to-phone service and that launch didn't go entirely smoothly.



A major outage happened shortly after and it was reportedly due to an internal software failure. While that is a separate system, it does suggest there may be broader network-level changes happening in the background.



If T-Mobile rolled out a new software update, changed traffic management setting, or tweaked how MVNOs get prioritized, that could easily explain the sudden headaches Mint users are seeing.



And then there is that massive 50% off promo Mint is running right now. If it brought in a wave of new users, even with more network capacity purchased, the added traffic could be pushing the system to its limits – making deprioritization even worse.



All of this is just a guess, of course. The real issue could lie somewhere else entirely.



We've reached out to both Mint Mobile and T-Mobile for comment and will update this story once we hear back.

