Apple risks losing its enviable fame with iPhone 17
*Header image is referential and showcases a concept render of an iPhone 17. | Image credit — Majin Bu
The Samsung Galaxy S25 phones are the talk of the whole industry today as Galaxy Unpacked concludes but there’s something I just couldn’t let fly under the radar. Multiple reports from reliable insider sources have now come out with claims that an iPhone is under development that copies the look of the Google Pixel phones.
From being the company that everyone copies to becoming the copier. Though it would hardly be the first time Apple copied someone’s homework.
The iPhone has enjoyed a very enviable status around the world for a very long time and a major reason for this is its design. Apple has always gone with a look that is immediately recognizable from a distance despite being quite simple up front. For the last few generations of iPhone models it’s been the iconic camera setup on the back and the notch or dynamic island at the front.
You’ve got Samsung’s vertical triple camera layout, Apple’s own “stovetop” camera setup and Google’s horizontal camera bar. When you’ve got such distinct and easily recognizable layouts for your phone there is absolutely no reason to switch it up. Especially if your plan is to copy a competitor’s design.
A pretty reliable industry tipster shared the image above and admits that there is a possibility that it’s false. However they’ve also provided evidence to suggest that the image is in fact legitimate.
A similar image of the iPhone 17 that can allegedly not be revealed to the public featured a bar code. This bar code — which is apparently from a batch of iPhone 17 prototypes — provided further information about said prototypes. From batch numbers to customer account codes it just seems like a lot of effort to go to just to fake a leaked image for a source that will never be named.
There is a chance that these leaked images are of the iPhone 16E. The iPhone 16E is reportedly what Apple will call its upcoming new iPhone SE model. One reason this could be the iPhone 16E is that the new model has apparently just entered production and so someone was able to snap this picture.
I, and the tipster, doubt this is the case however. For one, all leaks about the iPhone 16E show off a completely different design to this one. The iPhone 16E has been claimed to resemble the iPhone 14 by multiple credible sources. This also stays in line with Apple's tradition of basing iPhone SE models on older phones.
Honestly speaking it’s way too early to know for sure but here’s my hypothesis. I think that this image is either a hoax or the iPhone 17 Air. The tipster pointed out a very interesting observation: the Apple logo looks way too small in that image.
This leads to the two possibilities mentioned above. Either this is a doctored image or a very early component of the new iPhone 17 Air. The Air is supposed to replace the iPhone Plus models this year as they’ve failed to meet sales expectations consistently. A smaller Apple logo may indicate the phone’s commitment to slimming down everything.
If you’re going to innovate please do so in a way that brings the consumer something they’ve never seen before.
The iPhone enjoys a coveted status
Even the underwhelming iPhone 16 is instantly recognizable. | Video credit — Apple
How plausible are these leaks?
A leaked image of an alleged iPhone 17 frame. | Image credit — Majin Bu
Could this be the iPhone 16E?
The next iPhone SE is said to resemble the iPhone 14. | Image credit — PhoneArena
In addition to that other reports claim that the iPhone 16E will feature only one rear camera, not a whole horizontal bar of them.
So…what is this?
Honestly speaking it’s way too early to know for sure but here’s my hypothesis. I think that this image is either a hoax or the iPhone 17 Air. The tipster pointed out a very interesting observation: the Apple logo looks way too small in that image.
This leads to the two possibilities mentioned above. Either this is a doctored image or a very early component of the new iPhone 17 Air. The Air is supposed to replace the iPhone Plus models this year as they’ve failed to meet sales expectations consistently. A smaller Apple logo may indicate the phone’s commitment to slimming down everything.
But if it is a real iPhone in the works, no matter the model, then I think Apple is making a mistake. This one decision won’t be enough to tank a company as big as Apple but there is absolutely no reason to risk your phones getting confused for their rivals.
If you’re going to innovate please do so in a way that brings the consumer something they’ve never seen before.
