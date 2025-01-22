Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Apple risks losing its enviable fame with iPhone 17

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Articles iPhone
iPhone 17 Google Pixel camera bar concept render by Majin Bu
*Header image is referential and showcases a concept render of an iPhone 17. | Image credit — Majin Bu

The Samsung Galaxy S25 phones are the talk of the whole industry today as Galaxy Unpacked concludes but there’s something I just couldn’t let fly under the radar. Multiple reports from reliable insider sources have now come out with claims that an iPhone is under development that copies the look of the Google Pixel phones.

It’s unclear whether this is the rumored iPhone 17 Air or another member of the iPhone 17 family and it really doesn’t matter that much. What matters is that if Apple, for some inconceivable reason, is going with this look then it’s giving up the coveted identity it’s earned itself.

From being the company that everyone copies to becoming the copier. Though it would hardly be the first time Apple copied someone’s homework.

The iPhone enjoys a coveted status


Video Thumbnail
Even the underwhelming iPhone 16 is instantly recognizable. | Video credit — Apple

The iPhone has enjoyed a very enviable status around the world for a very long time and a major reason for this is its design. Apple has always gone with a look that is immediately recognizable from a distance despite being quite simple up front. For the last few generations of iPhone models it’s been the iconic camera setup on the back and the notch or dynamic island at the front.

The leaked designs for the iPhone 17 show off a camera bar very heavily “inspired” by Google’s Pixel phones. A camera bar that is already an established look for a series of phones that are also very popular around the world. Why would Apple ever think this was a good idea?

You’ve got Samsung’s vertical triple camera layout, Apple’s own “stovetop” camera setup and Google’s horizontal camera bar. When you’ve got such distinct and easily recognizable layouts for your phone there is absolutely no reason to switch it up. Especially if your plan is to copy a competitor’s design.

How plausible are these leaks?




A pretty reliable industry tipster shared the image above and admits that there is a possibility that it’s false. However they’ve also provided evidence to suggest that the image is in fact legitimate.

A similar image of the iPhone 17 that can allegedly not be revealed to the public featured a bar code. This bar code — which is apparently from a batch of iPhone 17 prototypes — provided further information about said prototypes. From batch numbers to customer account codes it just seems like a lot of effort to go to just to fake a leaked image for a source that will never be named.

Could this be the iPhone 16E?


The next iPhone SE is said to resemble the iPhone 14. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Apple risks losing its enviable fame with iPhone 17
The next iPhone SE is said to resemble the iPhone 14. | Image credit — PhoneArena


There is a chance that these leaked images are of the iPhone 16E. The iPhone 16E is reportedly what Apple will call its upcoming new iPhone SE model. One reason this could be the iPhone 16E is that the new model has apparently just entered production and so someone was able to snap this picture.

Recommended Stories
I, and the tipster, doubt this is the case however. For one, all leaks about the iPhone 16E show off a completely different design to this one. The iPhone 16E has been claimed to resemble the iPhone 14 by multiple credible sources. This also stays in line with Apple’s tradition of basing iPhone SE models on older phones.

In addition to that other reports claim that the iPhone 16E will feature only one rear camera, not a whole horizontal bar of them.

So…what is this?


Honestly speaking it’s way too early to know for sure but here’s my hypothesis. I think that this image is either a hoax or the iPhone 17 Air. The tipster pointed out a very interesting observation: the Apple logo looks way too small in that image.

This leads to the two possibilities mentioned above. Either this is a doctored image or a very early component of the new iPhone 17 Air. The Air is supposed to replace the iPhone Plus models this year as they’ve failed to meet sales expectations consistently. A smaller Apple logo may indicate the phone’s commitment to slimming down everything.

But if it is a real iPhone in the works, no matter the model, then I think Apple is making a mistake. This one decision won’t be enough to tank a company as big as Apple but there is absolutely no reason to risk your phones getting confused for their rivals.

If you’re going to innovate please do so in a way that brings the consumer something they’ve never seen before.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details

Latest News

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 is here to exterminate bugs on Pixel 6 and later models
Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 is here to exterminate bugs on Pixel 6 and later models
Prime Video launches new Max-Starz streaming bundle
Prime Video launches new Max-Starz streaming bundle
Samsung S25 Ultra debuts the best phone display for the outdoors yet with Gorilla Armor 2
Samsung S25 Ultra debuts the best phone display for the outdoors yet with Gorilla Armor 2
First Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Samples
First Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Samples
Long time feature on Galaxy Z Fold 7 reportedly will be eliminated to make the phone thinner
Long time feature on Galaxy Z Fold 7 reportedly will be eliminated to make the phone thinner
It’s a bummer that we didn't get a Galaxy Ring 2 reveal today
It’s a bummer that we didn't get a Galaxy Ring 2 reveal today
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless