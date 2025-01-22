Apple risks losing its enviable fame with iPhone 17

iPhone 17

The iPhone has enjoyed a very enviable status around the world for a very long time and a major reason for this is its design. Apple has always gone with a look that is immediately recognizable from a distance despite being quite simple up front. For the last few generations of iPhone models it’s been the iconic camera setup on the back and the notch or dynamic island at the front.The leaked designs for theshow off a camera bar very heavily “inspired” by Google’s Pixel phones. A camera bar that is already an established look for a series of phones that are also very popular around the world. Why would Apple ever think this was a good idea?You’ve got Samsung’s vertical triple camera layout, Apple’s own “stovetop” camera setup and Google’s horizontal camera bar. When you’ve got such distinct and easily recognizable layouts for your phone there is absolutely no reason to switch it up. Especially if your plan is to copy a competitor’s design.

So…what is this?

iPhone 17 Air

Honestly speaking it’s way too early to know for sure but here’s my hypothesis. I think that this image is either a hoax or the. The tipster pointed out a very interesting observation: the Apple logo looks way too small in that image.This leads to the two possibilities mentioned above. Either this is a doctored image or a very early component of the new. The Air is supposed to replace the iPhone Plus models this year as they’ve failed to meet sales expectations consistently. A smaller Apple logo may indicate the phone’s commitment to slimming down everything.But if it is a real iPhone in the works, no matter the model, then I think Apple is making a mistake. This one decision won’t be enough to tank a company as big as Apple but there is absolutely no reason to risk your phones getting confused for their rivals.If you’re going to innovate please do so in a way that brings the consumer something they’ve never seen before.