Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Wow! The iPhone 16’s A18 Pro chip has overtaken Apple’s M1 MacBooks

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Processors
Apple A18 Pro chip graphics
The iPhone 16 reveal is being called the most boring Apple event ever. It seems AI might be the only reason for buying an iPhone 16. But here’s something Apple really should have mentioned at its event: Apple silicon has gotten so good that the iPhone 16 Pro is faster than the M1 MacBook in most benchmarks.

Obviously, comparing it to the previous chip makes the performance gains seem marginal at best. But it speaks a lot to just how quickly Apple silicon is improving that today the iPhone beats a still relevant and powerful laptop. And I thought playing PlayStation 4 games on the iPhone 15 was impressive.

Apple silicon has been a game changer for the company. MacBooks, previously mocked for their weak Intel processors and lacking hardware, are now genuinely some of the most powerful laptops on the market. In-house chip development also means extremely optimized performance when running Apple’s own apps like the Safari browser.

Video Thumbnail
Apple Intelligence is cool too, though. | Video credit — Apple

With Apple silicon today’s MacBooks boast insane battery life, powerful performance and are generally a competent alternative to Windows laptops. The fact that a phone is now matching, and even exceeding, that level of performance is insane. Apple silicon performance gains have helped the company so much that it’s spending billions to try and make in-house modems as well.

However, AI just wasn’t enough of a reason to get people excited for the new iPhone. In fact, the iPhone 16 reveal was so underwhelming that Apple stock began dropping when it was announced. And I just can’t believe that the base model iPhone 16 still has a 60 Hz display. That’s almost criminal in 2024 when even budget Chinese smartphones have a refresh rate of at least 90 Hz.

Despite all these shortcomings however, iPhone 16 is flying off the shelves. So much so that iPhone 16 Pro Max pre-orders have been pushed back all the way to October.

Recommended Stories
Clearly the iPhone 16 will easily become one of the best phones worth buying today, despite the fact that the EU and China are not getting Apple Intelligence. And these benchmarks leave me wondering when we might be able to just plug in an iPhone into a gaming PC instead of a GPU.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP

Latest News

You still have time to act on this gorgeous Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) deal at the official store
You still have time to act on this gorgeous Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) deal at the official store
The Lenovo Tab Plus entertainment powerhouse is finally available in the US at a reasonable price
The Lenovo Tab Plus entertainment powerhouse is finally available in the US at a reasonable price
Samsung Foundry's pathetic 2nm yield could lead to a major processor shakeup
Samsung Foundry's pathetic 2nm yield could lead to a major processor shakeup
iPhone 16 reveal was so underwhelming Apple stock began dropping when it was announced
iPhone 16 reveal was so underwhelming Apple stock began dropping when it was announced
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
AirPods 4 are something special but AirPods Pro 3 could be truly brilliant (if Apple listens)
AirPods 4 are something special but AirPods Pro 3 could be truly brilliant (if Apple listens)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless