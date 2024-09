Wow! The iPhone 16’s A18 Pro chip has overtaken Apple’s M1 MacBooks

Apple Intelligence is cool too, though. | Video credit — Apple





The iPhone 16 reveal is being called the most boring Apple event ever. It seems AI might be the only reason for buying an iPhone 16 . But here’s something Apple really should have mentioned at its event: Apple silicon has gotten so good that the iPhone 16 Pro is faster than the M1 MacBook in most benchmarks Obviously, comparing it to the previous chip makes the performance gains seem marginal at best. But it speaks a lot to just how quickly Apple silicon is improving that today the iPhone beats a still relevant and powerful laptop. And I thought playing PlayStation 4 games on the iPhone 15 was impressive.Apple silicon has been a game changer for the company. MacBooks, previously mocked for their weak Intel processors and lacking hardware, are now genuinely some of the most powerful laptops on the market. In-house chip development also means extremely optimized performance when running Apple’s own apps like the Safari browser.