Meta’s new prototype VR headsets provide massive FOV while being smaller than ever
This might be the future of Meta Quest headsets.
Even the best VR headsets — like the Meta Quest 3 — get tiring to wear after a while, and also have a very limited FOV (field of view) that you just need to get used to. Now, the company’s VR division, Reality Labs, has produced new headsets that are lighter and smaller than ever, with an extremely high FOV.
That’s a really good range, and would make today’s best VR games a lot more immersive than before. Combined with the fact that this is a much more compact form factor, this could very well be what the Meta Quest 4 may end up looking like.
Meta recently showed off the Orion AR glasses prototype: a device that the company is hopeful will one day replace the smartphone. Meanwhile, Apple is pouring money into beating Meta to the market with a consumer version of a similar pair of glasses. In fact, it’s CEO Tim Cook’s latest obsession.
But glasses that can perform at the same level as a Quest 3 or Apple Vision Pro will not come cheap, mostly due to their much smaller form. The prototypes that Reality Labs has made are, in my opinion, something that Meta should seriously invest in while it’s perfecting AR glasses.
I would love mainstream VR headsets that are not only this compact, but also have such a wider FOV. They would also, in my opinion, help newcomers get into VR more easily, which in turn will help the industry grow and bring about even more amazing immersive experiences.
These headsets are more like large goggles, but the point is that they’re supposed to be a lot less cumbersome to use for long periods of time. The Quest 3, which is an excellent VR headset, only has an FOV of 104 degrees horizontally, while normal human vision typically has an FOV of around 200-220 degrees. These prototype headsets have an FOV of 180 degrees.
While other headsets with similarly high FOVs exist — like the Pimax VR headsets — they are even bulkier than normal VR devices. Meta's new design could instead be a good compromise between AR glasses and VR headsets. AR glasses are an emerging field that many companies have set their eyes on, but the tech is still a bit out of reach.
The Meta Quest 3 is an affordable, all-rounder headset that does it all brilliantly. | Video credit — Meta
