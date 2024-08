Apple to continue spending billions on something that probably won’t improve its devices

But there’s no real benefit to be had with an in-house cellular modem in Apple’s devices according to Gurman. Qualcomm’s modems are brilliant, unmatched by most competing rivals, including Intel.Gurman argues that one reason for Apple wanting its own modems is so that the company can market its devices as having in-house components. Another reason may be that Apple reportedly plans to develop a unified chip that handles all wireless functions including WiFi and Bluetooth.If I had to guess, I’d say it was just because Apple feels that it pays Qualcomm too much. The marketing gimmicks and unified chips may follow. But the reason Apple is working so hard for an in-house modem today is so it doesn’t owe Qualcomm anything tomorrow. Something which, as Gurman points out, is unlikely to happen because Qualcomm holds too many patents.The iPhones are some of the best phones on the market today, and upcoming AI features and improved chips will only make them better. But, who knows, maybe an in-house cellular modem might do Apple a lot of good in the future.