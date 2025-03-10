GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

iPhone 16e size and weight comparison: Here's how it stacks up against other iPhones and budget Androids

Apple iPhone
Apple decided to introduce a new type of iPhone in 2025, the iPhone 16e. For now, this new model appears to have replaced the budget iPhone SE from previous years, but is it still uniquely small compared to other iPhones? Well, not quite.

Here you will find how the iPhone 16e's dimensions and weight compared to some of the best iPhones, as well as some of the best Android phones.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Plus


Apple iPhone 16e
Apple iPhone 16e
Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.31 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm

Weight

5.89 oz (167 g)

Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
Dimensions

5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches

147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm

Weight

6.00 oz (170 g)

Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Dimensions

5.89 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches

149.6 x 71.5 x 8.25

Weight

7.02 oz (199 g)

Apple iPhone 16 Plus
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 inches

160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm

Weight

7.02 oz (199 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

Out of all of the new iPhone models, the iPhone 16e is the lightest and smallest. That said, the 16e is very close in size and weight to the base flagship, the iPhone 16. The iPhone 16 Pro's larger body is slightly more noticeable in comparison, especially in weight.

Of course, larger iPhones like the iPhone 16 Plus are in a whole different category compared to the 16e. But who knows, if there is enough interest in the new budget model, Apple might introduce an iPhone 16e Plus in the future.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 13 mini


Apple iPhone 16e
Apple iPhone 16e
Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.31 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm

Weight

5.89 oz (167 g)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Dimensions

5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm

Weight

5.08 oz (144 g)

Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Dimensions

5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm

Weight

5.22 oz (148 g)

Apple iPhone 13 mini
Apple iPhone 13 mini
Dimensions

5.18 x 2.53 x 0.3 inches

131.5 x 64.2 x 7.65 mm

Weight

4.97 oz (141 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

Among the smallest (somewhat) more recent iPhones Apple has released, the iPhone 16e has the largest body. Compared to the iPhone SE from 2022, the 16e is noticeably wider, but what makes a bigger difference is the height. Unlike the SE series, the taller bady of the iPhone 16e makes it less comfortable to use with a single hand. The difference is even more staggering if you hold it next to the iPhone 13 mini.

iPhone 16e vs Galaxy S24 FE vs OnePlus 13R vs Pixel 8a


Apple iPhone 16e
Apple iPhone 16e
Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.31 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm

Weight

5.89 oz (167 g)

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Dimensions

6.38 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches

162 x 77.3 x 8 mm

Weight

7.51 oz (213 g)

OnePlus 13R
OnePlus 13R
Dimensions

6.37 x 2.98 x 0.32 inches

161.72 x 75.77 x 8.09 mm

Weight

7.27 oz (206 g)

Google Pixel 8a
Google Pixel 8a
Dimensions

5.99 x 2.84 x 0.35 inches

152.1 x 72.2 x 8.9 mm

Weight

6.63 oz (188 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

It's obvious that if you are searching for a mid-range phone that won't create a massive bulge in your pocket or purse, the iPhone 16e is your best choice. It is strikingly smaller than the competition in all measurements, and much lighter for that matter.

Of course, the smaller size also means a smaller display, so make sure you are okay with that sacrifice (besides the other obvious ones like a singular camera at the back).

Do you wish the iPhone 16e was smaller like the SE series before it? Also, would you like to see an iPhone 16e Plus? Let us know in the comments below.
