Apple decided to introduce a new type of iPhone in 2025, the iPhone 16e . For now, this new model appears to have replaced the budget iPhone SE from previous years, but is it still uniquely small compared to other iPhones? Well, not quite.





iPhone 16e 's dimensions and weight compared to some of the Here you will find how the's dimensions and weight compared to some of the best iPhones , as well as some of the best Android phones





iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Plus









iPhone 16e is the lightest and smallest. That said, the 16e is very close in size and weight to the base flagship, the Out of all of the new iPhone models, theis the lightest and smallest. That said, the 16e is very close in size and weight to the base flagship, the iPhone 16 . The iPhone 16 Pro 's larger body is slightly more noticeable in comparison, especially in weight.





iPhone 16e Plus in the future. Of course, larger iPhones like the iPhone 16 Plus are in a whole different category compared to the 16e. But who knows, if there is enough interest in the new budget model, Apple might introduce anPlus in the future.





iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 13 mini









iPhone 16e has the largest body. Compared to the iPhone SE from 2022, the 16e is noticeably wider, but what makes a bigger difference is the height. Unlike the SE series, the taller bady of the iPhone 16e makes it less comfortable to use with a single hand. The difference is even more staggering if you hold it next to the Among the smallest (somewhat) more recent iPhones Apple has released, thehas the largest body. Compared to thefrom 2022, the 16e is noticeably wider, but what makes a bigger difference is the height. Unlike the SE series, the taller bady of themakes it less comfortable to use with a single hand. The difference is even more staggering if you hold it next to the iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 16e vs Galaxy S24 FE vs OnePlus 13R vs Pixel 8a









iPhone 16e is your best choice. It is strikingly smaller than the competition in all measurements, and much lighter for that matter. It's obvious that if you are searching for a mid-range phone that won't create a massive bulge in your pocket or purse, theis your best choice. It is strikingly smaller than the competition in all measurements, and much lighter for that matter.





Of course, the smaller size also means a smaller display, so make sure you are okay with that sacrifice (besides the other obvious ones like a singular camera at the back).



