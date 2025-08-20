Google takes subtle jabs at Apple during today's Pixel 10 event

Photo shows iPhone 16 model compared to a Pixel 9 model. | Image credit-PhoneArena





Google just wrapped up its Made by Google event this morning, and let's see a show of hands from those who felt they were watching an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While I could appreciate Fallon's enthusiasm and tech-knowledge (he did know what the 6 and 8 in an IP rating represented, although he whiffed on RCS), quite often he turned the event into a late-night television show, especially when he was bantering with long-time Google SVP of Platforms and Devices, just wrapped up its Made by Google event this morning, and let's see a show of hands from those who felt they were watching an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While I could appreciate Fallon's enthusiasm and tech-knowledge (he did know what the 6 and 8 in an IP rating represented, although he whiffed on RCS), quite often he turned the event into a late-night television show, especially when he was bantering with long-time Google SVP of Platforms and Devices, Rick Osterloh

Osterloh made a very telling comment which might sum up the difference between an iPhone and a Pixel. Talking about a concept called "Personal Intelligence," the Google executive said it is the guiding principle for the new Pixel devices and Google's AI advancement. The goal is for AI to help your device become proactive and to anticipate your requests because it knows what it is that you're trying to do.

Speaking about the iPhone and the Pixel, there were some moments during today's Made by Google event when Google took a subtle shot at Apple . For example, Osterloh and Fallon discussed briefly that the Made by Google event was live. As you know, Apple has been showing prerecorded announcements to introduce the iPhone, going back to that first COVID-era unveiling in 2020. Osterloh called the live unveiling, "A game-changing launch event."





Talking about AI capabilities on smartphones, Osterloh said, "There has been a lot of hype about this, and frankly, a lot of broken promises too." That was a dig at Apple's inability to deliver the AI-driven "Personal Siri" that has been delayed until next spring . "Gemini is the real deal," the Google executive stated.





Next, Google VP of Marketing Adrienne Lofton hit the stage to discuss the new Pixel 10 line. When Fallon asked her what keeps people from loving their phones, she mentioned the usual things. She talked about them being distracting, taking too much of the user's time, and then she mentioned that they are often too much of a "walled garden." You don't have to be a major smartphone enthusiast to know that Lofton is talking about the iPhone and iOS.



The iPhone and its operating system have often been called a walled garden since iPhone users are presented with a closed ecosystem, forcing them to take only the path Apple allows them to when navigating the device. Of course, one of the selling points of Android is that the platform is open and more customizable than iOS.





Apple will be holding its next new product event next month so it won't be too long before we see whether there will be retaliation from the gang in Cupertino.