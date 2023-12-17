iPhone 16 Pro Max should be a folding Galaxy Z Flip competitor (and no one can change my mind)
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the first large iPhone I’ve ever had, and so far, I have mixed feelings about it.
What makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max particularly tricky to judge (for me) is the fact that Apple made some big improvements this year, at least according to my upgrade wish-list.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max now has a stellar camera, and this time, this is true for both photos and videos; it has great battery life, and it has class-leading performance - seriously, it flies through everything, and it would hold an app running in the background for days, so when I open it, it’s still right there when I left it.
But one aspect of the iPhone 15 Pro Max I don’t agree with is the design. Aesthetically, Apple’s flagship has looked virtually the same for nearly four years now, and as a tech enthusiast, that’s a bit too much time to be looking at the same phone.
But even more importantly, my first Max iPhone makes me realize how bad Apple is at taking advantage of the large form-factor. And while there are some things Tim Cook & Co can do to make the existing iPhone 15 Pro Max feel easier to use with one hand, I can’t help but think of another, more radical solution to the “large iPhone” problem (I have), and this (of course) is a folding iPhone.
So, for the millionth time on PhoneArena, here’s my pitch for a folding iPhone. But this time, I’m 100% convinced I want one.
My first Max iPhone convinced me Apple should make a folding iPhone ASAP
Phone size matters but it matters more on iOS than it does on Android. Switching from the iPhone 13 mini to the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a challenge.
There’s no beating around the bush - as an iPhone 13 mini user, I find the iPhone 15 Pro Max practically impossible to use with one hand. But contrary to what many might believe, I don’t think the problem is the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s size (at least not only).
Don’t get me wrong - the Max is a large phone, but my Pixel 8 Pro, which is practically the same size, feels far easier to hold and operate with one hand, and this is very easy to explain. For one the Pixel is curved on all sides and edges, and this makes a huge difference when it comes to making a large phone feel more manageable.
But more importantly, Android is far better adapted for single-hand use on large phones than the iPhone, and I can only attest to that now, after having used the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 8 Pro side by side.
Examples include being able to “go back” by swiping from the left and right edge of the screen (limited to the left only on iPhone); bring down the notification centre from anywhere on the screen (you have to reach all the way up on iPhone); double clicking the power button to call up the camera (the iPhone’s Action button is high up on the left), and more.
I’ll leave the longer list of iOS challenges when it comes to using a large phone for another story, but all in all, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s sharp edges and Apple’s lack of one-hand use optimization on large phones make my iPhone 13 mini - iPhone 15 Pro Max transition rather jarring.
The nearly 7-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max should be a Galaxy Z Flip competitor, Apple
My iPhone 15 Pro Max (left) next to the alleged iPhone 16 Pro Max/Ultra (right). Image courtesy of 9to5Mac.
Of course, Apple can “fix” this problem by making iOS 18 better optimized for one-hand use (fingers crossed; no pun intended). But even then, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to bring a larger, taller 6.9-inch screen than the 15 Pro Max, which means the only “solution” might be to make the largest iPhone… foldable.
The reason I’m “advocating” for this change is simple - I do love the large display of the iPhone 15 Pro Max for watching videos, taking notes, and browsing, but I hate the idea of having to carry a massive, heavy slab around. Especially coming from the iPhone 13 mini, which disappears in my pockets. The way to get the best of both worlds is pretty obvious - a folding iPhone that goes big/small on demand.
The nearly 7-inch display of the rumored iPhone 16 Pro Max is about to enter “small tablet” territory, and I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to carry a tablet-size phone in my pocket. Especially once I put a screen protector and a case on it, which probably 90% of people will do.
To be clear, when talking about a folding iPhone, I’m imagining a Galaxy Flip type device rather than a Galaxy Z Fold, and that’s because I like the idea of a compact phone in my pocket and a “normal” phone when I need to use it.
iPhone Fold: What would it take to get Apple to enter the foldable market, or is the iPhone Fold a lost cause?
What if Apple wants to make a folding iPhone with a singer glass display, reminiscent of the Surface Duo?
So, if I’m totally convinced a folding iPhone is a good idea, and I know I’d probably buy one, then what does it take for Apple to consider making one? For starters, we (as in me and you) probably can’t do much…
Some Android phone-makers reach out to users on social media, and even keep an open conversation about what they’d like to see in upcoming phones - examples are Nothing and OnePlus. Then you have other, bigger Android phone-makers, which despite not engaging in direct exchange with customers, prove they are listening to their feedback and (sometimes) satisfy popular requests. But Apple isn’t one of them.
Don’t get me wrong - I’m not saying Apple never delivered an upgrade that users have been asking for, but even when it does, this is rarely because of the “pressure” Cupertino felt from tweets, Reddit threads, or an article on PhoneArena (sad face emoji).
It’s no secret that Apple seems to have a long-term strategy that Tim Cook & Co adhere to strictly, and would only change in extenuating circumstances. Apple lives in its own world and ecosystem most of the time.
So, what would it take to push Apple into the folding phone market? Honestly, probably a collective push from all sides:
- High(er) demand for folding phones, so Apple can see they are worth selling - although, you can make the argument that the folding iPhone would easily outsell all other foldables, so this is probably not the reason why it doesn’t exist
- A persistent push from legacy media, social media, and reporters who get to talk to Apple representatives at Apple events; I don’t think this alone can do anything to change Apple’s mind, but keeping the conversation going might make a difference if the rest of the stars align…
- Decreased demand for “normal” iPhones - if less and less people are upgrading every year, this might make Apple consider making something more exciting, which isn’t the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro
If Apple never makes a folding iPhone, you can totally blame it on Samsung
Would Apple get into the foldable business if Samsung's folding phones start selling more?
Last but not least, I’m suspecting that if Apple does consider entering the foldable market (and we don’t know if that’s the case), then Tim Cook & Co are probably playing the “long-wait game” they’ve always been playing.
In other words, Apple might just be waiting for the technology that makes a folding phone possible to get to that “close to perfect” level, which allows Cupertino to come out with a foldable iPhone and say: “Yes, it took a while… But it’s better than anything else on the market!”. We’ve seen this play out countless times before.
What if (and this is me speculating/wishing for things) Apple is waiting for a way to make a folding phone with a glass display, and no plastic? Undoubtedly, the need for plastic screens is what makes foldable phones more fragile and more challenging to make compared to a “normal phone”.
Maybe soon there will be a way to make a folding phone with two separate pieces of glass and a folding mechanism that brings them together for a single, large, glass display? Imagine the Surface Duo but without the large gap/hinge in the middle of the two displays parts.
But again - is Apple just waiting for the foldable tech to get to the next level and enter with a bang, or are folding phones a total taboo topic over at Cupertino? I don’t know… But what I do know is that a folding iPhone would attract enough people to justify its existence, and I think Apple knows that. So I’m willing to believe if/when the folding tech gets “there” (wherever “there” is), Apple will be “there” to give the folding form-factor a try. Perhaps beginning with a folding iPad?
Or maybe if Samsung sells enough Galaxy Folds to tease Apple into entering the foldable market we can get the folding iPhone sooner? What I’m saying is… it’s all Samsung’s fault. Duh.
