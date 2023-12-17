iPhone 16 Pro Max should be a folding Galaxy Z Flip competitor (and no one can change my mind)

iPhone 15 Pro Max

So, for the millionth time on PhoneArena, here’s my pitch for a folding iPhone. But this time, I’m 100% convinced I want one.

Or maybe if Samsung sells enough Galaxy Folds to tease Apple into entering the foldable market we can get the folding iPhone sooner? What I’m saying is… it’s all Samsung’s fault. Duh.

Last but not least, I’m suspecting that if Apple does consider entering the foldable market (and we don’t know if that’s the case), then& Co are probably playing the “long-wait game” they’ve always been playing.In other words, Apple might just be waiting for the technology that makes a folding phone possible to get to that “close to perfect” level, which allows Cupertino to come out with a foldable iPhone and say: “Yes, it took a while… But it’s better than anything else on the market!”. We’ve seen this play out countless times before.Maybe soon there will be a way to make a folding phone with two separate pieces of glass and a folding mechanism that brings them together for a single, large, glass display? Imagine the Surface Duo but without the large gap/hinge in the middle of the two displays parts.But again - is Apple just waiting for the foldable tech to get to the next level and enter with a bang, or are folding phones a total taboo topic over at Cupertino? I don’t know… But what I do know is that a folding iPhone would attract enough people to justify its existence, and I think Apple knows that. So I’m willing to believe if/when the folding tech gets “there” (wherever “there” is), Apple will be “there” to give the folding form-factor a try. Perhaps beginning with a folding iPad?