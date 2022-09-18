Regular iPhone 15 models tipped to get the Dynamic Island but not a high refresh rate





After five years, Apple has introduced a notch replacement, but the pill-shaped Dynamic Island is limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max . The cutout is not static and doesn't only exist to house Face ID components and the front camera, but can also let you check system alerts and current activities in process such as a game score. The Dynamic Island can also be expanded for more details about an activity.









Display industry insider Ross Young , who has a solid track record, says that the non-Pro iPhone 15 models will likely get the Dynamic Island. This is in line with earlier rumors that claimed all iPhone 15 models would have pill-shaped and hole cutouts









One display feature that's not expected to make it to the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus is a 120Hz display and this might not be a deliberate decision.





Apple relies on the LTPO tech for its ProMotion displays. The tech enables a dynamic refresh rate, which is crucial, as even though a 120Hz refresh rate can make moving content look fast and smooth, it's a battery hog, and not needed when your phone is displaying static content like text.





This year, the tech has improved even further and can ramp down the refresh rate to 1Hz and this has made the always-on mode feature possible, allowing the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to dim the lock screen and still show useful information like the time and widgets.





Apple apparently buys LTPO screens from Samsung and LG and gets 60Hz screens for the standard models from BOE. Since BOE will apparently not have LTPO displays ready in time for iPhone 15 launch, Apple will put 60Hz displays on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.



