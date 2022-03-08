iPhone 14 Pro and all iPhone 15 models reportedly to sport the pill and hole cutout design

Analyst believes iPhone 15 models will all have the hole and pill cutout like the iPhone 14 Pro models

On the other hand, the analyst believes this design will be carried on to all the iPhone 15 models, which are expected to be unveiled in 2023. "This will be another instantly recognizable display shape for Apple," Young stated, adding that "the pill + hole design is nearly as wide as the notch but will certainly save some pixels above the holes."

*Image from Oled Info



So for now, at least according to Ross Young, iPhones will come with a pill + cutout shape, starting with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. This new look will be replacing the signature notch that Apple was reluctant to get rid of, and which dates all the way back to the iPhone X.







iPhone 15: what else have we heard so far

