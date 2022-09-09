The iPhone 15 Pro Max will have better specs than the iPhone 15 Pro





Apple, he claims, is trying to raise the average selling prices of its iPhones in what is shaping up to be a recessionary market for the next few years without actually raising prices and incurring a customer backlash.





Right now, the average selling price of the basic 128GB iPhone 14 series that goes on preorder today sits at $3796 for the four handsets in the lineup, while if you wanted to buy the whole of the iPhone 13 quartet at launch, it would've run you at $3596.





Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 price





In order to weather the economic downturn that may be brought on by interest rate rises and geopolitical headwinds, Apple will try to differentiate its Pro line of iPhone further, tips Mr. Kuo.





Apple also wants to preempt any Android advancements in the high-end of the market that would be brought on by foldable phones in case they become popular, he argues, as right now it holds the lion's share of the flagship phone market and any encroachment would jeopardize its position, given that it won't have a credible answer to foldable phones in the next few years at least.









Thus, we can expect the average selling price of the iPhone 15 series to climb even further than the iPhone 14 series ASP that "is still about 10% higher in 2H22 vs. 13 series in 2H21 thanks to higher 14 Pro shipment allocation and 14 Plus replacing 13 mini despite no price hike for 14 Pros," as per Kuo.





Needless to say, if Apple keeps the periscope zoom an iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusive and adds other accoutrements to the phone that the iPhone 15 Pro wouldn't have, we can certainly expect an iPhone 15 Pro Max price bump of the $100 magnitude at least, leaving the iPhone 15 series prices as follows:





Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price: $1199

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price: $999

Apple iPhone 15 Plus price: $899

Apple iPhone 15 price: $799





If Apple also plays with the price differences between the storage versions, i.e. ships the iPhone 15 Pro with 256GB of base storage, it could also raise its price to $1099, widening the price gap between the iPhone 15 Plus and 15 Pro to more than the current $100 that what the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro command.





In any case, the iPhone 15 series is shaping up to be another long-term strategy shift by Apple in a market that is getting more challenging by the day.





