iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16

iPhone 14 Pro

I've already touched upon this but I feel like I have to repeat that one of the main reasons people go out to buy a new phone is because it looks and feels new. If it does.

And while I’m at it… what’s with the boring, muted colors Apple? Even now, rumor has it that the “new”color will be another shade of dark blue, another shade of silver, and another shade of dark gray/black. Doesn’t sound very… exciting, does it? How about something bolder that people actually want to use without a case on, Cupertino? Not that I recommend using your phone without a case but you get the point…

The way I see it, no Apple, Samsung, or Google flagship phone released in the past few years has been a no-brainer upgrade.



iPhone 15 Pro

Compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to:

Grow in size (for the first time since 2020), with the iPhone 16 Pro expected to have a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max/Ultra expected to boast a whopping 6.9-inch display

iPhone 16 Pro is also rumored to switch to a taller display aspect ratio to make holding the larger iPhones easier (which should also make sure the Dynamic Island doesn’t cut into your content when watching YouTube videos)

iPhone 16 Pro series are also expected to add a periscope zoom camera to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro and a new 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera to both Pro models

iPhone 16 series should also bring the innovative solid state/haptic touch buttons we were expecting to see on iPhone 15 Pro (that’s unless Apple fails to get the tech ready on time… again)

Again, if you need a new iPhone this fall, then get an iPhone 15 ! But if you really don’t, then… just don’t. Unless your boss pays for it. For example, a boss of a tech website, which you work REALLY, REALLY hard for. But what do I know anyway!

Nowadays, you need to wait about three years to get a considerable phone upgrade if you are an Apple, Samsung, or a Google user, and while you could argue that’s thanks to reaching “peak smartphone” stage, that’s not 100% true.And sure, even certain Chinese phone-makers are starting to run out of ideas (folding phones aside), but they are still coming up with more creative features than brands that cater to the western market. Examples are Xiaomi’s push for 1-inch camera sensors; Huawei’s unique telephoto-macro camera in the P60 Pro, and charging tech that can charge your phone from 0-100% in less than 20 minutes.Regardless, the point is that I’d probably put my money aside and wait theout (if I don’t need a new iPhone ASAP).And those are the rumored upgrades to the iPhone 16 Pro series we know of as of now, over a year before the launch of Apple’s 2024 flagship. Who knows - perhaps some other overdue upgrades are coming to next year’s Pro iPhones like Reverse Wireless Charging and (finally) a complete redesign, which makes the iPhone look actually new?