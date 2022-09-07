iPhone 14: What's in the box?
Apple just announced the long-awaited iPhone 14. But if you want to buy one, you probably wonder what comes in the retail box with the all-new iPhone. Does it come with a charger? Or has Apple decided to remove the charging cable from the unboxing experience as well? Well, in this article, we will show you exactly what will come with your brand new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. So let's dive in.
As you can see, your new iPhone 14 will pretty much come with the same stuff the iPhone 13 did. Of course, Apple continues with the trend it started and won't ship a charger with the iPhone 14, so if you don't have one, you will need to buy a charging brick separately. However, it still includes a charging cable — for which we should be thankful because you never know when Apple will decide to remove that as well — and some stickers with the Apple logo, which, if you are a die-hard fan of the company, you can put on your car or laptop.
What's in the iPhone 14 box?
- iPhone
- USB Type-C to Lightning cable
- Documentation
- Apple sticker
What's not in the iPhone 14 box?
- Power adapter
- Headphones
- Lightning to headphone jack adapter
- Case
