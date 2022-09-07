 iPhone 14: What's in the box? - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

iPhone 14: What's in the box?

Apple
2
iPhone 14: What's in the box?
Apple just announced the long-awaited iPhone 14. But if you want to buy one, you probably wonder what comes in the retail box with the all-new iPhone. Does it come with a charger? Or has Apple decided to remove the charging cable from the unboxing experience as well? Well, in this article, we will show you exactly what will come with your brand new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. So let's dive in.

What's in the iPhone 14 box?

  • iPhone
  • USB Type-C to Lightning cable
  • Documentation
  • Apple sticker

What's not in the iPhone 14 box?

  • Power adapter
  • Headphones
  • Lightning to headphone jack adapter
  • Case

As you can see, your new iPhone 14 will pretty much come with the same stuff the iPhone 13 did. Of course, Apple continues with the trend it started and won't ship a charger with the iPhone 14, so if you don't have one, you will need to buy a charging brick separately. However, it still includes a charging cable — for which we should be thankful because you never know when Apple will decide to remove that as well — and some stickers with the Apple logo, which, if you are a die-hard fan of the company, you can put on your car or laptop.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple announces Crash Detection, its newest Emergency feature
Apple announces Crash Detection, its newest Emergency feature
iPhones finally get Always On Display, but don't get too excited just yet
iPhones finally get Always On Display, but don't get too excited just yet
iPhone 14 colors: Apple reveals classy new colorways for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro
iPhone 14 colors: Apple reveals classy new colorways for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro
iPhone 14: Size Comparison
iPhone 14: Size Comparison
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are here: taking the Pro to the Max!
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are here: taking the Pro to the Max!
Vote now: What's your favorite new Apple product?
Vote now: What's your favorite new Apple product?

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Samsung enthusiast rids his Galaxy Z Fold 4 of crease, but don't try it at home
Samsung enthusiast rids his Galaxy Z Fold 4 of crease, but don't try it at home
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless