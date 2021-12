iPhone 14 Pro may come with more RAM than any previous iPhone

MacRumors Next year's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have more RAM than any previous iPhone, according to Haitong International Securities' analyst Jeff Pu, reports





Apple will reportedly nix the 5.4 -inches iPhone mini model in 2022 and its next year's lineup is expected to feature 6.1-inches iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, and 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max and Pro Max.





Maximum RAM currently tops out at 6GB and the standard iPhone 13 models are capped at 4GB. Pu had said not too long ago that next year's Pro models would offer up to 8GB of RAM and has now reiterated the claim. The analyst also says that the iPhone 14 series will start with 64GB of storage. For reference, the entry-level iPhone 12 features 128GB of storage.





Pu also says that the iPhone 14 Pro will have a triple camera system on the back with a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto module. TF International Securities' Ming-Chi Kuo had previously also said that the high-end iPhone 14 models would feature a 48MP main camera which would elevate smartphone photography to a new level. Kuo had also claimed that the Pro models would be able to record 8K videos.





Samsung's next high-end flagship is expected to feature a very impressive camera array so it will be interesting to see the two duke it out for the title of the best smartphone camera





And lastly, Pu also asserts that all four models will sport a 120Hz display, something which doesn't align with a report that said the iPhone 14 and 14 Max would retain 60Hz screens





Per earlier reports, the Pro models will come with a pinhole screen and the series will be powered by a 4nm chipset. Also, these could be the last Pro models with a physical SIM card slot