Top analyst repeats his forecast for the 5G iPhone 14 Pro camera array

Top analyst repeats his forecast for the 5G iPhone 14 Pro camera array4
Earlier this month Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu told his clients in a note that the iPhone 14 Pro models will sport a 48MP Wide camera. Pu added that both the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras will feature 12MP sensors. Today, TF International's superstar analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a research note of his own which was obtained by MacRumors.
Kuo calls for a 48MP camera with 4:1 pixel binning for the iPhone 14 Pro phones
Kuo's report was ostensibly for the purpose of recommending the stock of Apple camera lens supplier Largan Precision. Kuo wrote that thanks to upgrades being planned by Apple for the iPhone's cameras over the next two years, Largan should experience a boost in revenue, profits, and market share.
The reliable analyst had previously said that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would feature the 48MP Wide camera and support 8K video recording up from the current 4K. Furthermore, Kuo said that these 8K videos could be viewed over Apple's upcoming mixed reality (AR/VR) headset that is expected to be released next year.
Kuo also said in his note that at least one iPhone 15 model (due in Q3 of 2023) will have a periscope camera which will provide users with greatly improved optical zoom capabilities. The trick here is the use of mirrors that reflect light allowing for improved zoom without increasing the size of the phone. The iPhone 13 Pro models offer 3x optical zoom without a periscope architecture.
Apple is changing its iPhone line up starting with the 2022 handsets
Apple is changing its lineup starting with next year's iPhone 14 series. The mini model is not expected to return after a couple of years and instead, the new lineup creates a strong line between the Pro and non-Pro models. For example, we should see the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max. Besides the better camera array found on the Pro models and the ProMotion 120Hz display available with the higher-priced phones, Apple might need to entice buyers next year with a series of features that will only be available on the Pro units.
Those who traditionally go for the larger screen size will have two 6.7-inch options next year in the iPhone Max and the iPhone Pro Max. Obviously, those interested in photography will spend the additional money to go with the Pro model. And the battery life on the Pro Max model is going to be much better. But it remains to be seen whether Apple be able to steer consumers toward the more expensive Pro models next year.