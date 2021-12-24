2023's iPhone 15 Pro may not have a SIM card slot

2023's iPhone 15 Pro may not have a SIM card slot0
2023's iPhone Pro, which we will refer to as the iPhone 15 Pro, may ditch the physical SIM card slot, according to Brazilian outlet iPhone Blog.
Although the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro let you use two eSIMs at the same time, they do have a nano-SIM card slot as well, but this could begin to change in 2023 as the report says that the iPhone 15 Pro will be eSIM compatible only. Apple is allegedly working with a British company to implement this.
If the report is true, Apple may still sell physical SIM slot versions in markets where eSIMs have yet to take off.
The iPhone 15 will likely be powered by a 3nm chip and nearly 80 percent of the models are rumored to have an Apple-made 5G modem. The 2023 iPhones may also have under-display Touch ID. Next year's lineup is expected to feature a pinhole display, new camera hardware, and a 4nm chipset.