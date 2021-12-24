Notification Center

iOS Apple

2023's iPhone 15 Pro may not have a SIM card slot

Anam Hamid
By
0
2023's iPhone 15 Pro models may not have a SIM card slot
2023's iPhone Pro, which we will refer to as the iPhone 15 Pro, may ditch the physical SIM card slot, according to Brazilian outlet iPhone Blog

Although the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro let you use two eSIMs at the same time, they do have a nano-SIM card slot as well, but this could begin to change in 2023 as the report says that the iPhone 15 Pro will be eSIM compatible only. Apple is allegedly working with a British company to implement this. 

Since this source doesn't have a proven track record and the 2023 iPhone is a long way off, it's best to take this report with a pinch of salt. That said, we have heard countless times that Apple eventually intends for the iPhone to have no ports at all, and an eSIM-only iPhone would be an important step in that direction.

If the report is true, Apple may still sell physical SIM slot versions in markets where eSIMs have yet to take off.

A recent report said that the company is working on wireless charging devices and was also said to be working on a way for a portless iPhone to recover lost data. 

The iPhone 15 will likely be powered by a 3nm chip and nearly 80 percent of the models are rumored to have an Apple-made 5G modem. The 2023 iPhones may also have under-display Touch ID. Next year's lineup is expected to feature a pinhole display, new camera hardware, and a 4nm chipset. 

