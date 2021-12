The 6.7" iPhone 14 Max may also be released with slow 60Hz display specs

The iPhone 14 Max may not have a 120Hz display if LG can't make it





So far so good, but, as you can see, nothing has been leaked about the exact type of the 6.7" iPhone 14 Max screen yet, and, thanks to The Elec 's Korean display supply chain sources, we now know why. It turns out that even Apple still isn't in the know whether it will go with the old 60Hz LTPS display technology for the 14 Max, or if it will be able to equip it with a more contemporary 120Hz LTPO panel.





For now, Samsung has a near-monopoly on the OLED LTPO technology that allows for faster refresh rate without killing the battery, and provides both the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max panels. Apple, however, is trying to diversify from Samsung as its predominant iPhone screen supplier, and has been increasing the share of LG and BOE screens in its product mix as fast as their production progress allows it.





The issue is that said progress has been rather slow so far and LG is only expected to be able to craft OLED displays with the frugal LTPO technology next year, while the Chinese from BOE are not expected to hit that achievement before 2023, in time for the iPhone 15, or whatever Apple names it. This is why Apple's plans for the iPhone 14 Max display are still in flux, report the industry supply chain insiders: