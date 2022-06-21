iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 5000 mAh battery would be the end to the Android vs Apple battery debate

So, let's hit the numbers, digits, signs, leaks, and everything in between, and see what a 5000 mAh cell would do to an iPhone 14 Pro Max's battery life… For the record, it's not confirmed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a 5000 mAh battery, but there are some leaked promises of big gains in this area, so let's see...Just to give those who aren't familiar some perspective, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 4352 mAh cell. As far as the capacity is concerned, this is on the average side of the spectrum, considering that even mid-range Android phones feature bigger batteries. If iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a 5000 mAh battery, that would make it 15% larger in capacity compared to Apple’s current top flagship and would put it on par with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Pixel 6 Pro.Still, even now, the iPhone 13 Pro Max manages to outlast the Galaxy S22 Ultra by about 25% charge on average (what I mean is that it has 25% battery left when the Galaxy dies). If we compare the iPhone to the Pixel 6 Pro, we'll see that Google's most premium flagship delivers more or less 40% less battery life than Apple's. Up to 40%. Not a typo

Leaked iOS 16 Always-On-Display feature expected to debut on iPhone 14 series: Is it good or bad for battery life?

iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 5000 mAh cell and 3-day battery life would make me forgive Apple for the Lightning port (again)





Again - that also assumes my wish for a 5000 mAh cell comes true...

A new, more efficient A16 Bionic chip will certainly contribute to improved endurance on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and so would the new 1-120Hz ProMotion screen, which would be able to refresh at as low as 1Hz when needed to preserve battery life.One additional thing to note here is that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (and possibly the vanilla iPhone 14 series) are finally expected to gain support for an AOD (always-on-display), which will let you keep your important information like time, date, battery percentage, and notification badges displayed, even when your screen is off.However, depending on your usage habits, this could impact battery life positively or negatively. For example, suppose you're someone who constantly checks their phones for messages and notifications. In that case, the AOD display will probably help preserve some battery life because this information will always be there, and you won't need to unlock your phone and look for it constantly (which can consumer more battery life, especially if it gets you to engage with the phone further).However, you might not be someone who checks the time or your notifications often - let's say you have an Apple Watch. In that case, the AOD might actually take away some of the battery life on your iPhone 14 Pro without giving you much in return, because it'll be a turn on and draining a tiny bit of juice anyway - whether you look at it or not.Even if we don't consider all possible efficiency improvements that the new hardware on iPhone 14 Pro Max might bring, Apple's top new flagship should technically be able to get at least 15% better endurance compared to iPhone 13 Pro Max if it had a 5000 mAh cell. This means it would last a total of 40% longer than Galaxy S22 Ultra, and 55% more than the Pixel 6 Pro.But if we assume that the additional hardware upgrades on iPhone 14 Pro Max will further enhance battery life (as they should), then we might be looking at some staggering differences between the 14 Pro Max and Android flagships - between 50-65%.