Questionable tipster leaks amazing battery life and other specs for iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max

Thanks to Twitter, almost anyone can be a tipster. Of course, without having a legitimate source, eventually, you'd make enough bad calls to lose whatever following you managed to accumulate. And that brings us to a tipster on Twitter who goes by the handle of iHacktu ileaks who claims to be an "Apple reporter." The latter recently pushed out a tweet containing specs for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Alleged iPhone tipster iHacktu ileaks reveals some tasty rumored specs for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max







According to a tweet from iHacktu ileaks, Apple is focusing on delivering the two premium 2022 iPhone models with benchmark Antutu scores above 896,000 each which would be close to 60,000 Antutu points or 7% higher than the benchmark scores achieved by last year's models. So iHacktu ileaks calls for more powerful performance with this year's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.





But that's only half the story. What about the battery life? Typically the very next year after a major iPhone battery increase, Apple takes its foot off the pedal and lets things calm down before restarting battery capacity growth. For example, the iPhone XS Max carried a battery of 3300mAh which rose a whopping 20.3% to 3969mAh for the iPhone 11 Pro Max.







While the battery capacity on the following year's iPhone 12 Pro Max actually declined 7.1% to 3687mAh, the battery life pretty much remained steady thanks to the use of TSMC's then-new 5nm process node used to build the Apple A14 Bionic chipset. Typically, when comparing chips, a smaller process node means that more transistors can be built into a chipset. And with more transistors embedded in a chip, the more powerful and energy-efficient said chip is.







gave . Normally, we'd now expect Apple to take its foot off of the battery capacity accelerator in 2022.

The following year, Apple once again pumped up the battery capacity for the iPhone 13 Pro Max to 4352mAh, an 18% increase. That increase made the iPhone 13 Pro Max the first iPhone to feature a battery sporting a capacity greater than 4000 mAh and the device one of the longest-lasting smartphone batteries of 2021 . Normally, we'd now expect Apple to take its foot off of the battery capacity accelerator in 2022.





Instead, iHacktu ileaks is calling for another massive hike with the iPhone 14 Pro Max expected to gain another two hours and 10 minutes of battery life. Our iPhone 13 Pro Max battery tests show the battery lasting 25 hours while streaming video. According to the tipster that figure would rise to 27 hours and 10 minutes with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Other updates for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also expected to be "amazing" including updates for the new rear camera array. The CPU performance increase in the A16 Bionic chipset is rumored to be 42%, with a 35% hike for the A 16 Bionic's GPU.







Keep in mind that only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are expected to get the A16 Bionic chip with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max believed to reuse the A15 Bionic that powered all of the 2021 iPhone 13 units. This is being done to accommodate the chip shortage and to help differentiate between the cheaper non-Pro models and the more expensive Pro handsets. And with Fast Charge, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be able to charge their batteries to 50% after just 16 minutes.

The tipster does not have a sterling reputation according to Jon Prosser



But before you get excited, Jon Prosser, the man who brought iHacktu ileaks to our attention, didn't have such wonderful things to say about the tipster stating that it has become clear that the ileaks account has been held together by "Elmer's glue and chewed up bubble gum." So should we simply ignore these specs? Not so fast. As Prosser points out, the tweet from iHacktu ileaks that mentions the benchmark specs was shared by tipster Shrimp Apple Pro who does have a solid reputation.





If the battery specs are correct, we can expect another huge jump in battery life for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Once considered wall-huggers by Samsung, iPhone users no longer have to stake out a position along the wall of an airport or in a shopping mall bathroom in order to claim a power outlet. As typically happens with Apple and Samsung, Samsung makes fun of Apple (such as when Apple dropped the 3.5mm earphone jack from the iPhone, or when Apple stopped shipping the iPhone with a power adapter.





Eventually Samsung makes fun of Apple for making such moves before it copies Apple anyway.

Keep in mind that this tipster does not have the kind of solid track record that you'd want to hang your hat on, but not to fear. With approximately three months left until the iPhone 14 models are unveiled, there is still plenty of time for more specs (and from more legit sources) to be passed along.

