Apple announces iOS 16: personalized lock screens, live dictation, more new features!

Apple's WWDC has just kicked off with news about iOS 16. The next iteration of Apple's mobile operating system comes with a plethora of small but meaningful improvements. So, what's new?





Lock Screen





Personalization









iOS 16 takes a page off of watchOS' book and brings deeper personalization to the lockscreen — it now looks more like an oversized watchface. We can customize the font and colors of the clock, we can put custom widgets around it — like complications on the Watch —, and we can put a Portrait Mode photo for added depth. Plus, there's a gallery with pre-made clock and widget combos, and animated wallpapers that bring weather animations or the Astronomy watchface to your lock screen.









Lock screen settings can be tied to a dedicated Focus Mode each — you can have a different lock screen for Work and Sleep, for example.





Developers will be able to make custom widgets for the lock screen with a brand-new widget kit.





Notifications





Locksceen notifications will now roll up from the bottom of the lock screen, instead of being stamped dead in the middle. Thus, your favorite photo will no longer be hidden! You can roll widgets down to get them out of the way and pull them up again — which is better than dismissing them and losing them forever.





Music





There's a whole new Music lockscreen, which takes up the entire display and shows you more album art and bigger playback buttons.





iMessage





Edit and unsend





iMessage will finally support message editing and straight up "undo send" for your messages. Plus, there's now the ability to mark a message as read by just swiping on it.





SharePlay support





SharePlay is a new FaceTime feature that lets you watch shows and listen to music while in a call with your besties, so you can react, discuss, and meme on the content you both enjoy. This feature is now coming to iMessage, so you can chat while watching a video instead.





New dictation feature





Not to be outdone by Google's Assistant, iOS 16 will now also support dictation. The small demo we got from the on-stage presentation showed the iPhone being able to clearly understand speech and transfer it into text, grammar and punctuation being on point. It could even react properly when the user said "mind blown emoji" — the iPhone placed the emoji at the end of the sentence, where it was meant to be.





We can't wait to play with this feature!





New Wallet features





Since Apple Wallet is becoming the one place where you can store all your digital credentials and keys, Apple is now looking at ways to share keys. You will soon be able to share the digital key with family members and friends — good for hotel rooms or when letting a friend come over to water your flowers. The feature will be extended to sharing with non-iPhone owners too!





Apple Pay





Tap to pay





Merchants will now be able to take Apple Pay payments by just tapping their iPhone to their customer's iPhone. No card reader machine or accessory required.





Apple Pay later





Apple Maps redesign





Apple Maps has gotten another major update, giving us huge 3D maps with tons of detail. You can zoom into areas to inspect a 3D model of the buildings and infrastructure you can expect to see.





Maps now supports multi-stop routes with up to 15 stops and you can save these routes for re-using later!





The Transit tab in Maps will now let you know how much your commute will cost (roughly, probably), and you will be able to add and recall your transit cards straight in the Maps app.





Sports watching





Apple is making a push to serve sports fans better. There's a whole new section in Apple News called "My Sports", where you will be able to see results and highlights from the latest matches you are interested in.





The aforementioned lock screen will now have a widget for scores of whatever match is going on right now, too. And you can ask Siri to "play x game", and it will begin streaming, as long as you have access to the appropriate app and subscription to watch said game.





Family sharing





iCloud Shared Photo library





Safety Check





Many of us share passwords, services, and location with whomever we live with. However, sometimes life happens and relationships don't, and you need to clear all the permissions and passwords you've shared with somebody. This is sometimes a tedious task, especially since it's weighed down by a ton of emotions.





The new iOS 16 Safety Check will quickly turn everything into an easy bullet list with toggles — you can very quickly see who has your passwords, shared accounts, and locations. And you can turn it off and forget about it!





New HomeKit, but it's not HomeKit!





Apple has finally taken a step back on its "Wall up everything" philosophy. The smart home market is a plethora of items, hubs, and systems that are just... mindblowingly confusing to get working together!





That's why, Apple has decided to turn away from the classic HomeKit and partnered up with a ton of industry leaders to create "Matter". A new homekit hub that will be much more open and cooperative with other manufacturer's devices. We spotted a Samsung SmartThings icon in the list of partners! Imagine that!





Matter will work through your Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and Mac and should allow you to control all smart appliances in your home... some time soon.











