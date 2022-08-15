Hands-on impressions of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max shared by lesser known leaker





LeaksApplePro , who isn't exactly an established leaker but shares info from time to time, and in their own words, they happen "to be right sometimes," says that their source got some hands on time with working iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max units and had some thoughts to share.





iPhone 14 Pro pill+hole cutouts will grow on you (or you will learn to live with it)





Firstly, the pill and hole setup is not functionally different than the notch it will replace and though it might be an eye sore for some, you won't even notice it after a while, or so thinks the source. They also add that the display quality hasn't improved compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, which doesn't line up with a report that had said the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would employ Samsung's latest M12 generation OLED technology





They also say that the iPhone 14 Pro Max feels like a brick. Reports have said that it will be growing in dimensions and that makes us wonder if it will also be a little heavier. Per an earlier rumor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 4,323mAh battery , slightly smaller than the 4,352mAh cell in its predecessor. The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to offer a slightly bigger 3,200mAh battery compared to iPhone 13 Pro's 3,095mAh cell.





A separate rumor had said that the iPhone 14 Pro Max may gain an additional 2 hours and 10 minutes of battery life and today's leak corroborates that, noting that the "battery life is going up by a couple hours."

There is a trade-off to using a 48MP camera





The iPhone has been stuck with a 12MP camera for years, whilst still churning out great photos. We can expect an upgrade in resolution from 12MP to 48MP this year. The new sensor is tipped to be around 57 percent larger than the current unit. The downside is that it will have smaller pixels and so, while the new sensor should help the Pro models deliver more detailed images, the smaller pixels could affect low light performance.





This fear has been echoed by LeaksApplePro who said that while the 48MP module works great when there is enough light, the night mode is not all that impressive and images are susceptible to noise. Apple will likely fix this before launch.





Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously said that the iPhone 14 Pro camera would "elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level," so regardless of any minor shortcomings, the iPhone 14 Pro will likely be one of the Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously said that the iPhone 14 Pro camera would "elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level," so regardless of any minor shortcomings, the iPhone 14 Pro will likely be one of the best camera phones of the year





As previous reports and leaked dummy units and schematics had suggested, the camera island has increased in size to accommodate the larger 48MP sensor. Today's rumor also says that the iPhone 14 Pro is equipped with better speakers that deliver clearer audio.





It's best to treat this rumor with caution because LeaksApplePro doesn't have a great credibility score. Also, even though Apple products are not immune to leaks, it's rare to come by hands-on leaks of the company's offerings.



