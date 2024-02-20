Apple delivers huge post-release iPhone 15 surprise that'll make iPhone 14 users jealous

Most smartphones, including the iPhone, come with lithium-ion batteries, which degrade over time. This means that they have a limited lifespan and with time, their capability to hold charge will decrease. Apple had previously stated that the iPhone 15 range's battery would maintain up to 80 percent of its capacity after completing 500 charge cycles. The Cupertino giant has now revised its estimates.





Apple told 9to5Mac that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro's battery lifespan is better than the initial estimates. Battery lifespan refers to the amount of time a battery lasts before it dies. As a battery ages, its capacity deteriorates, so it lasts a shorter time between charges relative to when it was new.





According to tests conducted by Apple, the iPhone 15's battery will last longer than originally anticipated. The company says that the lineup will retain 80 percent of its original capacity after undergoing 1,000 full charge cycles.





Apple charged and discharged the battery 1,000 times under specific circumstances representative of common use cases. The company says the updated battery components and better power management system are what contributed to battery longevity.





Apple has only updated its estimates for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Older models are still rated to retain up to 80 percent of the original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles.





The company is investigating earlier models so it may revise updates for at least some of the previously released models in the future.









After battery health reaches 80 percent, it's recommended that you get your battery replaced. Doing so will cost you nothing if you have AppleCare+, but if you don't, a replacement will cost you around $69 to $99.