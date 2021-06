iPhone 13 predicted to skip 1TB model; keep current prices

There might not be a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro after all

The iPhone 13 series is set to introduce several big upgrades including Touch ID , a smaller notch, and improved cameras. Rumors had pointed to a 1TB model too, but a report suggests that might no longer be happening.Research firmexpects Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro to retain the same storage configurations as the current iPhone 12 line. The news means that there might not be a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro model.You can expect the following iPhone 13 variants:The following iPhone 13 Pro models are expected:The lack of plans for a 1TB iPhone might disappoint some power users, but there is some good news buried in the report —expects Apple to keep the current iPhone pricing structure for another year.That means the iPhone 13 series should be priced as follows:Everything listed above is, of course, a prediction at this point. Take everything with a pinch of salt because it’s almost impossible to accurately predict every aspect of Apple’s iPhone launches. Nevertheless,has accurately predicted iPhone plans in the past and this report could give us a good idea of what's in the works.