iPhone 13 predicted to skip 1TB model; keep current prices

iPhone 13 predicted to skip 1TB model, keep current prices0
There might not be a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro after all
Research firm TrendForce expects Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro to retain the same storage configurations as the current iPhone 12 line. The news means that there might not be a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro model.
- 64GB iPhone 13 mini
- 128GB iPhone 13 mini
- 256GB iPhone 13 mini
- 64GB iPhone 13
- 128GB iPhone 13
- 256GB iPhone 13
- 128GB iPhone 13 Pro
- 256GB iPhone 13 Pro
- 512GB iPhone 13 Pro
- 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 256GB iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 512GB iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple's expected to keep the current iPhone pricing structure
The lack of plans for a 1TB iPhone might disappoint some power users, but there is some good news buried in the report — TrendForce expects Apple to keep the current iPhone pricing structure for another year.
- iPhone 13 mini — starting at $699
- iPhone 13 — starting at $799
- iPhone 13 Pro — starting at $999
- iPhone 13 Pro Max — starting at $1,099
