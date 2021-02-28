Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Apple 5G

Apple's supply chain hints at 1TB storage option for 5G iPhone 13 Pro models

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 28, 2021, 2:39 PM
Apple's supply chain hints at 1TB storage option for 5G iPhone 13 Pro models
Things are beginning to fall into place as far as the Apple iPhone 13 series is concerned. While the four handsets aren't expected to be introduced until this coming September, we are beginning to hear more whispering concerning certain features and specs for the line. For example, the possibility that at least one of the 2021 models will be sold portless seems to becoming more and more possible. Earlier today we told you that Apple is reportedly testing ways that a portless iPhone could recover/restore lost data.

The iPhone has not been in this position since the iPhone 6 according to Wedbush analysts


Another feature we've been hearing about is a doubling in the top storage capacity for this year's iPhone Pro line from 512GB to 1TB. Samsung has already released phones with 1TB of data although it has since returned its top tier to 512GB, and Apple has already put 1TB of storage into its highest priced iPad Pro units. According to 9to5Mac however, there are signs that the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro models could offer consumers 1TB of data. Analysts at securities house Wedbush say that their supply chain check hints that Apple does indeed plan on giving buyers of its higher-end premium phones the option of picking up a device with 1TB of storage.


The Apple iPhone 13 series (possibly the Pro models only) could be equipped with the ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate that updates the screen 120 times per second. This allows for buttery smooth scrolling and animation. Using LTPS technology, the refresh rate could be variable and automatically drop down when the content on the screen is static. This would be done to save battery life on the phone since a 120Hz refresh rate is known to drain a handset's battery. We also could see improvements in the Ultra-wide camera across the entire line and for the first time, iPhone users might be given the ability to choose between using Face ID or an in-display version of Touch ID to unlock their devices. There have been a number of iPhone users who have complained about Apple's facial recognition system and have longed for the old days when fingerprint scanners were the only biometrics on the latest iPhone models.

Wedbush also says that its analysis of Apple's supply chain shows that production of the iPhone 12 series remains strong. Wedbush analysts, in a note to investors read by AppleInsider, said that the usual spring decline in production orders for Apple's handsets was smaller this year than normal. The firm's analysts, Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe, say that the tech giant remains bullish on its 2020 models. The pair points out that instead of making huge changes in its production schedule, Apple has decided on "tweaks to near-term builds." For the fiscal quarter that begins next month, Ives and Backe expect Apple to build between 56 and 62 million handsets. For the June quarter, the pair forecast iPhone production in the mid 40 million range.

The consensus on Wall Street is that Apple will produce 220 million iPhone units for 2021. But the Wedbush investor note dated February 21st, last Sunday, talked about "robust strength" of demand. It also mentioned that Apple might churn out "north of 240 million units," or possibly an "eye-popping" 250 million. The last time that the Wedbush analysts saw such demand for the device was in 2014. They wrote, "We have not seen a robust launch trend such as this in a number of years for Apple. The only iPhone trajectory similar would be the iPhone 6 in 2014 based on our analysis." The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus hiked the size of the iPhone 5s' 4-inch screen to 4.7-inches and 5.5-inches respectively. This year's supercycle, which might continue with the 2021 iPhone 13 line, has been helped along by the 5G capabilities of the iPhone 12 series and the new design. Also, to a lesser extent, demand has been driven by the more powerful and energy-efficient A14 Bionic chipset.

