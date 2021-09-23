iPhone 13 Pro: Leaks ruining reality - all the missing flagship features (vs Android)

Found in: Thuraya X5-Touch - the only satellite smartphone to date





2. Astrophotography



This one's a bit trickier because although we didn't see "astrophotography" being announced as a separate feature, Apple swears by the new bigger sensors found in the iPhone 13 Pro series and promises that they'd be able to take great photos of the night sky.









Found in: Google Pixel, Huawei, and more - usually requires a tripod, but not always



3. Always-on display



It just didn't happen! It would've been nice to be able to see the time, date, and perhaps your battery percentage without having to touch your iPhone. Apple had all the necessary hardware to do it, especially thanks to the 120Hz ProMotion screen, which can refresh at as low as 10Hz, meaning it would've consumed very little battery.





iPad Pro vs MacBook case is anything to go by, that might be exactly why Tim Cook and company don’t want to make the iPhone “too good” or rather too similar to the Apple Watch. At the moment, if you want an AOD, that's a reason to buy an Apple Watch. It might not be very obvious, but Apple already sells a device with an AOD - the Apple Watch . And if thecase is anything to go by, that might be exactly why Tim Cook and company don’t want to make the iPhone “too good” or rather too similar to the Apple Watch. At the moment, if you want an AOD, that's a reason to buy an Apple Watch.





Found in: Various Android phones (requires an OLED display for battery efficiency)



iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max: Top Missing features that are present on Android flagships



And now we come to the features that iPhone users might not even know they are missing. In other words - the ones that are still missing but weren’t even rumored to make it to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max (and didn’t):



1. Periscope zoom camera

And now we come to the features that iPhone users might not even know they are missing. In other words - the ones that are missing but weren't even rumored to make it to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max (and didn't):
A periscope zoom camera for 5-10x optical zoom is just incredible to have. Will you use it all the time? No. Is it going to be amazing when you do use it? 100%! iPhone 13 Pro skips on this incredible feature, and it won't be a shock if iPhone 14 Pro will too.





Found in: Various, with longest optical zoom range on Huawei P40 Pro+, Mate 40 Pro+, and

Various, with longest optical zoom range on Huawei P40 Pro+, Mate 40 Pro+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra - all with 10x optical zoom

2. Reverse wireless charging

At first, this might seem like a gimmick, but think about it… Apple has a couple of gadgets that will benefit from that - the Apple Watch, and of course, AirPods. Having the option to charge your earbuds on the back of your phone can be very handy in specific scenarios. For example, ironically, Samsung's Galaxy S21 phones will give you one extra feature when paired with a pair of AirPods, which isn't the case with an iPhone.





Found in: Various (debuted on Huawei Mate 20 Pro)



3. Under-display Touch ID

Our readers much requested to have Touch ID back on the iPhone, but unfortunately this didn't happen. On a personal note, I'm not a Face ID guy, so I'm definitely looking forward to the day when Touch ID makes a comeback. As of now, it doesn't seem like iPhone 14 Pro will get one, but maybe iPhone 15 will...





Found in: Various (first mainstream device to have it was the Huawei Mate 20 Pro)



4. Under-display-camera

We can't be too harsh on Apple for this one, but it's still worth pointing out. UDCs are just starting to become popular. Xiaomi's Mi Mix 4 is probably the best example for a well-done UDC, followed by the $500 ZTE Axon 30 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 (a distant third). An all-screen iPhone would simply not be possible unless Apple eventually switches to an under-display selfie camera. When? Come back in about four years - that's my guess.





Found in: ZTE Axon 20, ZTE Axon 30 5G, Xiaomi Mi Mix 4,

ZTE Axon 20, ZTE Axon 30 5G, Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3 (in order of release/annoucement)

5. Fast charging (wired and wireless)

This has got to be my biggest gripe with every iPhone! It's borderline unacceptable having to wait two hours for your iPhone to reach a full charge. How long does the iPhone 13 Pro Max take to charge? Judging by the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which takes about two hours, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is expected to hit 100% in about 2:30 hours. Still, the biggest convenience of fast charging comes when you need a quick top-up, and the iPhone can reach about 50% in 30 minutes, which is not as bad as it once was!





Found in: Many Android phones (current fastest wired charging goes up to 120W, and comes from Xiaomi)



6. USB-C

No matter how many people want it, how many European authorities are willing to demand it, and how many other Apple devices use it (and they are many), USB-C simply doesn't make it to the iPhone. Is it Apple being stubborn, or perhaps waiting to ditch the chagrin port in favor of MagSafe altogether? We'll probably find out in the next 2-3 years, as iPhone 14 is expected to retain the Lightning port.





Found in: Pretty much any flagship, mid-range, or even budget Android device released today



