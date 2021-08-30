Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
iOS Apple Software updates Qualcomm

Report: satellite link for iPhone limited to emergency use; gray text bubbles to join blue and green

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Report: satellite link for iPhone limited to emergency use; gray text bubbles to join blue and green
Over the weekend we told you that according to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will customize a Qualcomm X60 baseband chip and use it on the iPhone 13 line in order to allow the 2021 iPhone models to connect with low-earth-orbit satellites. Interestingly, back in 2019, Apple was said to be working on a project that would allow iPhone users to bypass wireless carriers and connect to the internet via satellites.

At first, Apple will limit the use of satellite communications to emergency use only


While this might eventually be in the works for the iPhone, Bloomberg reports today that the initial plans for the use of satellite connectivity with Apple's iconic handset are not as ambitious. At first, the use of satellite technology on the iPhone will focus on emergency situations allowing those outside cellular coverage to send texts to first responders and to report incidents and accidents in areas where a cellular call cannot be made.

Bloomberg's report says that two emergency features are being developed by Apple, which is expected to launch them in future versions of the iPhone. It isn't clear whether Apple will be announcing some satellite-based feature for the iPhone 13 series, but that doesn't seem likely said one person who asked to remain anonymous because the plans have not been publicly announced.

This source says that while the iPhone 13 could have the hardware installed to connect with a satellite, the new emergency features will not be ready before next year's iPhone 14 line is released. Additionally, Apple could decide to change or scrap the whole satellite plan. Apple could decide to install the necessary tech on the iPhone 13 with the goal of adding the required software on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 next year

One satellite-based feature is said to be called "Emergency Message via Satellite." This feature would allow iPhone users to text emergency services and contacts using a satellite when no cell signal is available. It would be integrated into the Messages app as a third option alongside SMS and iMessage and would be identified with the use of a gray message bubble compared with green for SMS and blue for iMessage.

The second feature would allow users to report major incidents such as plane crashes or sinking ships via satellite when cellular service is not available. The phone will ask what type of  emergency is being reported and whether the crisis involved a car, boat, plane, or fire. The system also will seek more specific information such as whether someone has fallen overboard, if a ship is sinking, and if search and rescue personnel are required.

Other information that the iPhone will seek is whether someone has a serious injury, whether weapons are involved, or if someone in the area is acting suspiciously. When a connection with Emergency Services is made, the handset will send the location of the iPhone used to report the incident. It also will send the user's Medical ID, a card in the Health app that reveals the user's medical condition, medications, and more.

Apple considered deploying its own satellites but for now, that seems unlikely


The texting by satellite is known internally inside Apple as "Stewie," and will have a restriction limiting the number of characters allowed in a message; this restriction will force those using the system to send texts using a lower number of characters than the amount allowed normally.

The emergency satellite texts will ignore do-not-disturb settings that are toggled on. By typing "Emergency SOS" where the contact's name is usually placed, users will be able to send an emergency message, and eventually some phone calls might be allowed to go through using the satellite platform. Bloomberg says that using satellite communications might be necessary for areas with "mountains and remote lakes" where 4G or 5G signals cannot make it through.

Apple might even deploy its own satellites for this plan and it has considered this very thing. However, at this time it appears that Apple will stick with networks that are already up and running.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS

Latest News

Galaxy S21 FE could still be months away, S22 on track for January launch
by Anam Hamid,  0
Galaxy S21 FE could still be months away, S22 on track for January launch
LineageOS now supports these new phones, including one Samsung Galaxy
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
LineageOS now supports these new phones, including one Samsung Galaxy
Google says that with Android 12, it's hip to be round
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google says that with Android 12, it's hip to be round
Shipments of iOS phones to more than double Android models this year; 5G and premium models hot
by Alan Friedman,  4
Shipments of iOS phones to more than double Android models this year; 5G and premium models hot
OnePlus has a very interesting Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 rival in the pipeline
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
OnePlus has a very interesting Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 rival in the pipeline
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  2
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless