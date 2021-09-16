Astrophotography on iPhone 13 is unreal: Unfortunately for Apple, Android's is... real

Astrophotography on iPhone 13 is unreal: Unfortunately for Apple, Android's is... real1
Astrophotography (noun): Photography involving astronomical objects and events
Merriam-Webster
By now, you've probably seen or heard about smartphones that are able to take great pictures in low light. While this is certainly a nice advancement from the almighty flash, which was pretty much our only option a few years ago, there are bigger, better things.
The biggest "hint" about astrophotography on iPhone 13 we got was Apple's own "California streaming" poster, as well as a video teaser, released upon the event announcement. The night sky over California and the whole glowing date surely meant the teaser had to be hinting at a few things:
- Always-on display
- Satellite connectivity
- Astrophotography
Well, to my surprise, we got... macro photography (that's true)! So, Apple pulled a cheeky prank on everyone - exactly what I did with the title of this story. Sorry! But hold on! Don't go yet! Let me show you what Astrophotography on iPhone 13 could've looked like, if it'd happened.
California trolling: What is Astrophotography
Before we get to the pictures, let's say that astrophotography on smartphones was made cool by the Google Pixel 4 series, and since then, we've seen a number of phones that try to mimic this feature - some with greater success than others.
The way astrophotography works, at least on the Pixel, is by taking multiple-exposure photos (the phone does it automatically) and then stacking them together in order to remove noise, ghosting, as well as star trails.
Speaking of star trails, there's another device that has a similar feature. In fact, it's quite a few of them. Huawei's flagship phones have become synonymous with just about any kind of photography, and their special Light Painting mode can go a long Huawei (I apologize).
As you can see, astrophotography can turn your ordinary nighttime pictures into something magical. But do you know what's more magical? That all of the images you just saw were taken:
That's right! The almost-three-year-old Huawei P30 Pro still has some of the best camera hardware, even in 2021. It has a relatively large camera sensor (1/1.7-inch), ultra-wide aperture (f1.6), and Huawei's excellent post-processing.
I was able to take the pictures you see without a tripod - by simply… pressing the shutter button in regular photo mode! I had to hold the phone still for about 2-3 seconds, as the phone was "sharpening the image". In other words - I just took a photo - an ordinary photo, which looks anything but ordinary.
On the contrary, Google's approach seems to be more intentional. Astrophotography is a special "mode" on the Pixel. It takes about four minutes, and it needs a tripod. Unfortunately, I don't have a Pixel 4, but pictures from this mode usually come out cleaner since the exposure is much longer. Therefore stars and other astronomical objects will be better defined - which is the goal after all!
The point is - no thought went into it, other than framing the shot against another object like a tree, wall, or fence in order to get a nice contrast, so the sky stands out. If I had a Pixel, I would've needed to find a tripod first, which means I would've given up immediately since there simply wasn't one around.
- Without a special astrophotography mode
- Without Light Painting mode
- Without Night Mode
- Without AI-enabled
Will Apple ever bring astrophotography to the iPhone?
So, coming back to the iPhone 13 - it's safe to assume that Apple's considered bringing astrophotography to the iPhone, at least at some point in time. We don't know if and when this will happen, but if it does, Apple will want to Apple-up the process of doing astrophotography as much as possible.
In its current shape, Apple's Night Mode is already very capable. The iPhone 12's exposure in Night Mode can go up to 10 seconds if the phone is handled and up to 30 seconds if it's mounted on a basic tripod.
Of course, Apple being Apple, it's expected that Tim Cook and company will find a way to simplify the process. It's unlikely that the iPhone will require a tripod to make astrophotography pictures possible, although you might be encouraged to get one if you want the very best results.
However, as you can see by the P30 Pro's images, even a seemingly regular photo can be an astrophotography photo, thanks to great hardware and software, which the iPhone 13 series is definitely going to have!