Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 under panel camera teased again ahead of August 10 reveal

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 under panel camera teased again ahead of August 10 reveal0
The image (pictured in the header) just shows the silhouette of the device but it's enough to confirm that it has an all-screen design. A leaked video shows that the phone's under-panel camera is barely visible.
The flexible screen panel of Xiaomi MIX4 is very good.We can't see the traces of UDC. pic.twitter.com/L5lnI45jOF— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 4, 2021
Although that's the whole point of this tech, it doesn't necessarily mean that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will have a better under screen front shooter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which will be announced on August 11.
Under panel camera trade-off: picture quality or seamless screen
Ice has laid it out perfectly: the tech is still in its infancy and you will have to choose between a visible under panel camera with high light transmittance and respectable image quality or a well-disguised snapper that doesn't perform as well.
Xiaomi first demonstrated the tech in 2019 and claims to have made a lot of improvement since then. The company said last year that its under panel camera would offer the same performance as conventional shooters. The tech is based on a pixel arrangement that lets light pass through gaps between the sub-pixels, and camera algorithm optimizations.
Beyond the camera, the Mi Mix 4 will allegedly boast top-notch specs, and this could make it one of the best Android smartphones of 2021. It will be equipped with a 6.67-inches curved-edge display with a Full-HD+ resolution and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. The standard model will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Dual-SIM card support will also be offered in some markets.
It is said to pack a 5,000mAh cell with support for 120W wired and 80W wireless charging.
With a seamless design and high-end specs comes a matching price tag. Per leaks, the Mi Mix 4 will be more expensive than the Mi 11 Ultra, which has a price tag of €1,199 (~$1,420).