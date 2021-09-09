ZTE Axon 30 5G is now available in a host of countries including the U.S.0
The ZTE Axon 30 is now available worldwide from ZTE's website. The handset was introduced last month and it sports a 6.92-inch AMOLED display that updates 120 times a second. With a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, the phone is great for streaming movies, and under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870G mobile platform.
The Axon 30 features what the manufacturer calls "the 5G super antenna 3.1" and comes with a dual Wi-Fi antenna. The setup prevents the antenna from getting blocked whether the phone is held horizontally or vertically which means that you cannot hold it wrong. And the network detection algorithm identifies the best available network and seamlessly switches between 5G/Wi-Fi/Wi-Fi 2 networks creating what ZTE calls an outstanding internet experience.
The phone is available in the U.S. and Canada. It also can be purchased in European countries like Austria, Belgium, Latvia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Malta, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Hungary, Sweden, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Poland, France, and United Kingdom.
In the Asia-Pacific region, the Axon 30 can be bought in Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Macao SAR China, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong SAR China, Thailand, and Ukraine.