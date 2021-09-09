Notification Center

Android Release dates ZTE 5G

ZTE Axon 30 5G is now available in a host of countries including the U.S.

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
ZTE Axon 30 5G is now available in a host of countries including the U.S.
The ZTE Axon 30 is now available worldwide from ZTE's website. The handset was introduced last month and it sports a 6.92-inch AMOLED display that updates 120 times a second. With a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, the phone is great for streaming movies, and under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870G mobile platform.

On the back, you'll find a quad-camera setup that includes a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP 120-degree Wide-angle camera, a 5MP Macro camera, and a 2MP Depth-of-field sensor. ZTE's second-generation under-display camera allows the phone to feature a razor-thin bezel. A triple ice cooling system allows the Axon 30 to run at a high performance level without overheating, and the 4200mAh battery can charge fast at 55W.

The Axon 30 features what the manufacturer calls "the 5G super antenna 3.1" and comes with a dual Wi-Fi antenna. The setup prevents the antenna from getting blocked whether the phone is held horizontally or vertically which means that you cannot hold it wrong. And the network detection algorithm identifies the best available network and seamlessly switches between 5G/Wi-Fi/Wi-Fi 2 networks creating what ZTE calls an outstanding internet experience.

Open sales of the ZTE Axon 30 started today from the ZTE website. The model with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage is priced at $499/ €499/ £429. The unit with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage will cost you $599/ €599/£519. Don't forget that this phone does offer 5G connectivity.

The phone is available in the U.S. and Canada. It also can be purchased in European countries like Austria, Belgium, Latvia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Malta, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Hungary, Sweden, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Poland, France, and United Kingdom.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the Axon 30 can be bought in Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Macao SAR China, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong SAR China, Thailand, and Ukraine.

Middle East countries where the phone is being shipped include Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait. Lastly, in Africa, the Axon 30 is available in South Africa.

ZTE Axon 30 5G specs
ZTE Axon 30 5G specs
$548 eBay $1265 Newegg
  • Display 6.9 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

