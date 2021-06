iPhone 13 with mmWave 5G support will reportedly come to more countries

mmWave iPhone 12s currently amount to a third of iPhone 12s in the States

Reputable industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo has stated earlier that half of the production of the yet-unannounced iPhone 13 will have mmWave antennas, and now, insider information from DigiTimes corroborates this rumor, reports 9to5Mac DigiTimes report claims that more than 50% of the next-gen iPhones will come with mmWave support. As some of you may already know, the iPhone 12 supports sub-6GHz 5G around the globe, while the ultra-fast mmWave 5G iPhone 12 is available only for the United States.The mmWave iPhone 12 has to be equipped with special antennas for ultra-fast 5G connections.Currently, the US makes about 30% of iPhone’s global sales, and a third of iPhone 12s have been produced with mmWave antennas. The report states that more countries will benefit from the mmWave iPhone 13; however, it does not specify exactly which countries will be getting it.9to5Mac adds that these countries are most probably going to be Canada and parts of Europe, and an expansion of 25% to an approximate 50-55% of the number of mmWave iPhone 13s is expected.mmWave 5G provides that ultra-fast connection and gigabit internet speeds that 5G boasts with; however, its signal is generally unable to travel through walls, so the further you get from a 5G tower, the weaker the signal gets.