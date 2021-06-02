iPhone 13 with mmWave 5G support will reportedly come to more countries
mmWave iPhone 12s currently amount to a third of iPhone 12s in the States
DigiTimes report claims that more than 50% of the next-gen iPhones will come with mmWave support. As some of you may already know, the iPhone 12 supports sub-6GHz 5G around the globe, while the ultra-fast mmWave 5G iPhone 12 is available only for the United States.
Currently, the US makes about 30% of iPhone’s global sales, and a third of iPhone 12s have been produced with mmWave antennas. The report states that more countries will benefit from the mmWave iPhone 13; however, it does not specify exactly which countries will be getting it.
9to5Mac adds that these countries are most probably going to be Canada and parts of Europe, and an expansion of 25% to an approximate 50-55% of the number of mmWave iPhone 13s is expected.