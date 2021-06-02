$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Apple 5G

iPhone 13 with mmWave 5G support will reportedly come to more countries

Iskra Petrova
By Iskra Petrova
Jun 02, 2021, 5:28 AM
iPhone 13 with mmWave 5G support will reportedly come to more countries
Reputable industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo has stated earlier that half of the production of the yet-unannounced iPhone 13 will have mmWave antennas, and now, insider information from DigiTimes corroborates this rumor, reports 9to5Mac.

mmWave iPhone 12s currently amount to a third of iPhone 12s in the States


DigiTimes report claims that more than 50% of the next-gen iPhones will come with mmWave support. As some of you may already know, the iPhone 12 supports sub-6GHz 5G around the globe, while the ultra-fast mmWave 5G iPhone 12 is available only for the United States.

The mmWave iPhone 12 has to be equipped with special antennas for ultra-fast 5G connections.

Currently, the US makes about 30% of iPhone’s global sales, and a third of iPhone 12s have been produced with mmWave antennas. The report states that more countries will benefit from the mmWave iPhone 13; however, it does not specify exactly which countries will be getting it.

9to5Mac adds that these countries are most probably going to be Canada and parts of Europe, and an expansion of 25% to an approximate 50-55% of the number of mmWave iPhone 13s is expected.

mmWave 5G provides that ultra-fast connection and gigabit internet speeds that 5G boasts with; however, its signal is generally unable to travel through walls, so the further you get from a 5G tower, the weaker the signal gets.

Latest News

Best Verizon phone deals right now
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Best Verizon phone deals right now
Limited edition "Flash Silver" OnePlus 9 Pro revealed; take a look
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Limited edition "Flash Silver" OnePlus 9 Pro revealed; take a look
The Realme GT 5G is officially coming to Europe; impressively low price tipped
by Joshua Swingle,  0
The Realme GT 5G is officially coming to Europe; impressively low price tipped
Best AT&T deals right now
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Best AT&T deals right now
Amazon Prime Day 2021 official dates revealed: Some deals are now live
by Martin Filipov,  0
Amazon Prime Day 2021 official dates revealed: Some deals are now live
How to watch the WWDC 2021 Apple event keynote live stream and all updates to expect
by Daniel Petrov,  2
How to watch the WWDC 2021 Apple event keynote live stream and all updates to expect

Featured stories

Popular stories
Amazon Prime Day 2021 official dates revealed: Some deals are now live
Popular stories
iPhone 13 series battery capacities leaked; Pro Max model to receive a substantial boost
Popular stories
Stunning photo samples from Sharp's "ultra" flagship show incredible bokeh
Popular stories
Google Photos ends free unlimited storage, but I will keep on using it

Popular stories

Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad hints at Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
The Moto G Stylus 5G might finally be right around the corner with a low price and lots of storage
Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless