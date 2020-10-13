Up to 30% off Samsung Galaxy Smartphones

 View

Up to 30% off Samsung Galaxy Smartphones

 View
AMAZON PRIME DAY
Get the best Prime Day deals here while they last!
0 d
00: 00: 00
iOS Apple 5G

Apple makes big 5G iPhone move but claims that it's for the environment, not to hike profits

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Oct 13, 2020, 1:24 PM
Apple makes big 5G iPhone move but claims that it's for the environment, not to hike profits
Whether you're planning on picking up a new Apple iPhone 12 model or even the iPhone SE (2020) which has already been on the market for nearly half of a year, you might need to allocate a few extra bucks to pick up a power adapter. Apple announced today that it will no longer ship the charging brick with its phones. With 2 billion Apple chargers already released over the years, Apple is portraying this as an environmental move rather than a way to increase profit margins. Also missing from the boxes will be the wired earpods. The company says that it has distributed over 700 million wired earpods with a Lightning connector over the years.

Apple says that these moves will reduce carbon emissions and allow the company to reduce the size of the box allowing 70% more product to fit on a pallet. The amount of pollutants that this move will save is the equivalent of taking 450,000 cars off of the roads over the course of a year.

We expect that those purchasing the new iPhone models online will see a prompt giving them the option to add the latest power adapter to their purchase at a extra cost. Last year, an 18W charger came in the box with the iPhone 11 Pro handsets. But if you want the fastest charging capabilities on your iPhone 12 Pro, you'll have to purchase a new charging brick which is rumored to charge at 20W or higher. What will in the box is a higher quality USB-C to Lighting cable.

Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is calling for Apple to deliver an iPhone that charges only wirelessly as soon as next year. And a less ambitious version of the never released Air Power charging pad is rumored to be in the works for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 14.x

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple officially unveils iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max
Popular stories
The incredibly affordable HomePod mini is official with nifty new features
Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12 is finally official. Welcome to 5G
Popular stories
Apple's iPhone 12 mini comes with the smallest price, 5G, and a late release date

Popular stories

Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases
Popular stories
Verizon may have a big iPhone 12 launch gift in store for 5G-hungry Apple fans
Popular stories
iPhone 12 faster Face ID, 30x digital zoom, 4k 240fps video, faux macro camera and more revealed
Popular stories
New midrange Samsung Exynos chip topples Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless