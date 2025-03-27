The iPad mini A17 Pro is at its second-best price for Amazon's Spring Sale
Last week, Amazon threw a tempting 256GB iPad mini A17 Pro promo, allowing iOS fans to score a $100 discount. Fast forward to today, and that bargain is no longer active. But not all is lost, provided you're OK with getting the base storage model instead. This one is $99 off right now, bringing it down under the $400 mark from its original ~$500 asking price.
While we've encountered multiple other promos on this small-sized iPad model, it's been just $1 cheaper in the past, so it's at its second-best price right now. What's more, the discount is available across all colorways, allowing you to get the paintjob you like the most without sacrificing your bargain.
We've tested this Apple slate extensively (check out our iPad mini A17 Pro review for context) and were impressed with its anti-glare coating, which definitely improves the viewing experience. The 8.3-inch 60Hz display also supports pro-grade features, such as a P3 wide color gamut. This lets the tablet display a broader range of colors, which should be appreciated by creatives.
Under the hood, the iPad mini 6 successor comes with an A17 Pro chip, providing plenty of horsepower at your fingertips. Of course, it's nowhere near as capable as the iPad Pro M4, but you can still play console-grade games without hiccups.
What about battery life? It features a 5078 mAh battery, delivering over nine hours of browsing and nearly five and a half hours of nonstop video streaming. That's a pretty good result for such a small-sized device.
Ultimately, the iPad mini 7 is the perfect fit for iOS fans seeking an ultra-compact, powerful device that can meet their daily needs. If you've wanted to get one, now's the right time to save. Get your $99 price cut on the 128GB variant at Amazon before the promo has expired.
