A generous discount made the speedy iPad Mini (A17 Pro) even sweeter than usual
Act fast and save on this 8.3-inch powerhouse today!
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iPad Mini (A17 Pro) held in hands. | Image by PhoneArena
You know that compact Apple tablet with an 8.3-inch display and high-end performance? The iPad mini (A17 Pro), I think it was called? Well, that tiny powerhouse is now selling at a sweet $100 discount on Amazon, making it an absolute no-brainer for bargain hunters.
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I kid you not! Thanks to this $100 markdown, you can currently snag the 512GB model for just under $700. I know, it’s not exactly "budget-friendly," but it’s actually a pretty reasonable price for the best 8-inch tablet on the market, especially with that much onboard storage.
The A17 Pro chip is the same silicon that powers the iPhone 15 Pro models, which still pack a punch to this day. Sure, the tablet version comes with five GPU cores instead of six, but it’s definitely still a force to be reckoned with. This means you’ll be browsing the web, streaming our latest YouTube videos, and playing your favorite games without any stutters, enjoying one seamless experience.
One thing I don’t like about this tablet is that the screen uses LCD technology and is capped at a 60Hz refresh rate. However, only the iPad Pro models come with Apple’s fancy Tandem OLED displays with a ProMotion refresh rate—meaning 120Hz—so I’m willing to overlook it. Plus, the screen still offers pleasant visuals on the go, and you get used to that 60Hz quickly. That said, the peak brightness is 500 nits, which is plenty for indoors, but might fall short if you use it outside on sunny days.
Nevertheless, the iPad mini is absolutely worth grabbing with all that firepower it offers, neatly packed into a compact design. And now that it's selling for $100 off, it’s an even bigger bang for the buck. So, don’t hesitate—tap one of the deal buttons in this article and snag a unit for less while you still can
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