Amazon throws another iPad Air M2 (2024) sale, letting you save $100

Looking for a high-class iOS tablet with top-notch performance and a more affordable asking price? The iPad Air M2 (2024) might prove just ideal for you. The 11-inch model has a ~$600 regular asking price, but you can now buy it for about $500 at Amazon! That saves you $100, which is a pretty decent bargain.As far as we know, this is the slate's first proper discount of 2025 at the e-commerce giant. It's available on all four coatings, too! By the way, we saw the same $100 price cut during Black Friday 2024, but that one was later topped by a day-only $130 discount at Best Buy in December. In other words, you can currently buy the 11-inch Apple tablet at its second-best price.With its fantastic M2 performance, this 11-inch slate is good enough to give the best Samsung tablets a run for their money. It's also considerably more powerful than the iPad Air (2022) , as evident in our iPad Air M2 (2024) review 's benchmark tests.As for the display, unfortunately, it hasn't received any upgrades. In other words, you get an LCD display with 60Hz refresh rates, which may be a big deal breaker for some users. Don't get us wrong — the display isn't half bad, offering pretty solid color accuracy and lovely visuals. We just wish it had OLED by now.The model runs on iPadOS 17 out the gate, offering some AI tricks like Live Text capture. Moreover, you can use it with the new Apple Pencil Pro , which has squeezing functionality, Barrel Roll and other features. Those will probably be appreciated mainly by creatives, but it's still nice to know they're available.At the end of the day, the iPad Air M2 (2024) is a pretty solid tablet for various tasks. You can stream videos, play games, handle creative work — and all of that can be yours for just under $500 right now! We'd suggest considering Amazon's bargain, especially if you're an avid Apple fan looking for their next iOS tablet.