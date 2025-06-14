You still have time to grab the Google Pixel Tablet at an irresistible price

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Missed Amazon's early-June Pixel Tablet deal? Well, guess what? It's still available, and it's simply too good to ignore! For context, the e-commerce giant has slashed a whopping $140 off the 256GB Google tablet without a speaker dock.

Google Pixel Tablet: save $140

$140 off (28%)
The Google Pixel Tablet remains an excellent choice for hardcore Google fans! The device is still available for $140 off its original price, landing the 256GB variant down to a much more accessible price. This is the unit in Porcelain.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Tablet, 128GB: save $100

$100 off (25%)
Don't need that much onboard storage? Well, the Pixel Tablet with 128GB in Porcelain is another excellent pick. Right now, you can save $100 on this model. Amazon's deal has been live for some time and might expire soon, so keep it in mind.
Buy at Amazon

In case you don't need 256GB of onboard storage, the 128GB model is also on sale. You can save a more modest $100 on this particular configuration, so it's a solid alternative. In any case, both promos have been live for almost two weeks. That means they could easily vanish any minute now, and we'd suggest you act fast and save before it's too late.

Featuring a 10.95-inch display, the Android tablet is great for casual use and entertainment. While the touchscreen caps at 60Hz, it delivers good enough visuals for daily streaming. Get more insights into display quality and performance through our Google Pixel Tablet review.

Under the hood, you've got the Tensor G2 chip, which enables some AI features and lets you handle everyday tasks and light multitasking. Still, as you probably know, it doesn't exactly shine with raw horsepower. If you're after more power, the Galaxy Tab S series might be a better fit for you.

Since this isn't the speaker dock version of the Google slate, you don't get practically endless battery life. On a single charge, you can expect this bad boy to last about nine hours with video streaming, which should be more than enough for most users.

Overall, the Pixel Tablet isn't the best Android tablet you can get your hands on; no two ways around that. However, it delivers enough smoothness to fit casual users. On top of that, it's considerably cheaper than usual right now, making it a more compelling pick.

Once again, we'd like to point out that this Amazon deal doesn't pop up just now—it's been live for some time and could expire soon. Hurry up and get your 256GB Google Pixel Tablet for $140 off while you still can!
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
