You still have time to grab the Google Pixel Tablet at an irresistible price

Missed Amazon's early-Junedeal? Well, guess what? It's still available, and it's simply too good to ignore! For context, the e-commerce giant has slashed a whopping $140 off the 256GB Google tablet without a speaker dock.In case you don't need 256GB of onboard storage, the 128GB model is also on sale. You can save a more modest $100 on this particular configuration, so it's a solid alternative. In any case, both promos have been live for almost two weeks. That means they could easily vanish any minute now, and we'd suggest you act fast and save before it's too late.Featuring a 10.95-inch display, theis great for casual use and entertainment. While the touchscreen caps at 60Hz, it delivers good enough visuals for daily streaming. Get more insights into display quality and performance through our Google Pixel Tablet review Under the hood, you've got the Tensor G2 chip, which enables some AI features and lets you handle everyday tasks and light multitasking. Still, as you probably know, it doesn't exactly shine with raw horsepower. If you're after more power, the Galaxy Tab S series might be a better fit for you.Since this isn't the speaker dock version of the, you don't get practically endless battery life. On a single charge, you can expect this bad boy to last about nine hours with video streaming, which should be more than enough for most users.Overall, theisn't the best Android tablet you can get your hands on; no two ways around that. However, it delivers enough smoothness to fit casual users. On top of that, it's considerably cheaper than usual right now, making it a more compelling pick.Once again, we'd like to point out that this Amazon deal doesn't pop up just now—it's been live for some time and could expire soon. Hurry up and get your 256GBfor $140 off while you still can!