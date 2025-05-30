The 512GB iPad Air M2 gets an epic $350 discount in Amazon's latest sale
The 512GB iPad Air M2 with cellular connectivity is an unmissable bargain with this Amazon sale.
Did you miss your chance to save $200 on the 512GB 11-inch iPad Air M2? Don't worry — Amazon has prepared an even sweeter deal for you! Right now, the same storage configuration with cellular support is a whopping 33% off. For context, that's a massive $350 in savings and the kind of unicorn-rare promo you definitely don’t want to miss.
A $350 discount on an iPad is eye-popping for sure, so we had to check if Amazon has ever offered such a generous. As it turns out, this is the 512GB iPad Air M2's best price ever, at least at the e-commerce giant. Act fast if you want to save, as this promo is exclusive to the Blue colorway and might expire any minute.
Beyond the impressive performance, the smaller iPad features an 11-inch display with 1640x2360 resolution and excellent color accuracy. That said, it's a 60Hz LCD panel, so while it's respectable, the display certainly isn't top-of-the-line. If you're looking for an OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, you'd have to cough up a lot more for the iPad Pro M4.
Once again, we'd like to point out that this bargain doesn't spread across colors — it's only available on the model in Blue. So, there's no way of telling just how long it'll remain live on Amazon. Act fast and save $350 before this epic deal expires.
In 2025, Apple released a new iPad Air with an M3 chip, but the M2-powered model remains a solid choice for users seeking the iPadOS experience and insane horsepower. For one thing, it's way more powerful than its predecessor. You can see just how capable it is on the performance front from the benchmark tests featured in our iPad Air M2 review.
Aside from that, you get great battery life, loads of storage with the 512GB variant, and cellular support. All of that can now be yours for just under $700, easily making this Amazon deal one of the best iPad promos we've seen in a while.
