Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

The 512GB iPad Air M2 gets an epic $350 discount in Amazon's latest sale

The 512GB iPad Air M2 with cellular connectivity is an unmissable bargain with this Amazon sale.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
An iPad Air M2 model with a 13-inch display on a white table.
Did you miss your chance to save $200 on the 512GB 11-inch iPad Air M2? Don't worry — Amazon has prepared an even sweeter deal for you! Right now, the same storage configuration with cellular support is a whopping 33% off. For context, that's a massive $350 in savings and the kind of unicorn-rare promo you definitely don’t want to miss.

512GB iPad Air M2, 11-inch: Save $350

$350 off (33%)
The cellular-ready iPad Air with an M2 chip and an 11-inch display has just dropped to its lowest price on Amazon. The tablet sells for a whopping $350 off, but only in its Blue variant. Get yours and save big before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

A $350 discount on an iPad is eye-popping for sure, so we had to check if Amazon has ever offered such a generous. As it turns out, this is the 512GB iPad Air M2's best price ever, at least at the e-commerce giant. Act fast if you want to save, as this promo is exclusive to the Blue colorway and might expire any minute.

In 2025, Apple released a new iPad Air with an M3 chip, but the M2-powered model remains a solid choice for users seeking the iPadOS experience and insane horsepower. For one thing, it's way more powerful than its predecessor. You can see just how capable it is on the performance front from the benchmark tests featured in our iPad Air M2 review.

Beyond the impressive performance, the smaller iPad features an 11-inch display with 1640x2360 resolution and excellent color accuracy. That said, it's a 60Hz LCD panel, so while it's respectable, the display certainly isn't top-of-the-line. If you're looking for an OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, you'd have to cough up a lot more for the iPad Pro M4.

Aside from that, you get great battery life, loads of storage with the 512GB variant, and cellular support. All of that can now be yours for just under $700, easily making this Amazon deal one of the best iPad promos we've seen in a while.

Once again, we'd like to point out that this bargain doesn't spread across colors — it's only available on the model in Blue. So, there's no way of telling just how long it'll remain live on Amazon. Act fast and save $350 before this epic deal expires.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Apple iPad - Deals History
98 stories
30 May, 2025
The 512GB iPad Air M2 gets an epic $350 discount in Amazon's latest sale
28 May, 2025
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
27 May, 2025
Rare Amazon deal knocks the 256GB iPad mini 6 down to an unmissable price
21 May, 2025
The 256GB 10th Gen iPad drops to one of its lowest prices on Amazon
20 May, 2025
Rare Amazon deal slashes $110 off Apple's compact iPad mini (A17 Pro) powerhouse in one colorway
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"

Latest News

Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless