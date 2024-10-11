The iPad 9 becomes the top choice for frugal techie after massive discount at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Looking for an iPad that doesn't break the bank but offers solid performance? Well, we found a deal on such a slate that fits the bill perfectly.
The offer is available at Best Buy and is on the iPad 9, which is on sale for a whopping $130 off its usual price. The good news is that both the 64GB and 256GB storage options are available at this markdown, so you'll save regardless of which variant you go for. It's important to note that this is a limited-time deal, so acting fast is essential. Considering you can get this amazing tablet for just under $200 if you go for the 64GB model, this is an offer you definitely don't want to miss.
Released in 2021, the iPad 9 isn't exactly a spring chicken. However, its A13 Bionic chip still puts out good performance, allowing it to deal with day-to-day tasks without a hitch. The even better news is that it's upgradable to iPadOS 18, allowing you to use the latest version of Apple's operating system for tablets.
Another reason why you should go for our friend here is that it offers a good viewing experience without costing a fortune, boasting a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina LCD screen with a 2160 x 1620 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Plus, its reliable battery will easily last you through the day with normal use or let you binge-watch YouTube for up to 11 hours and 40 minutes before it runs out of juice.
The offer is available at Best Buy and is on the iPad 9, which is on sale for a whopping $130 off its usual price. The good news is that both the 64GB and 256GB storage options are available at this markdown, so you'll save regardless of which variant you go for. It's important to note that this is a limited-time deal, so acting fast is essential. Considering you can get this amazing tablet for just under $200 if you go for the 64GB model, this is an offer you definitely don't want to miss.
Released in 2021, the iPad 9 isn't exactly a spring chicken. However, its A13 Bionic chip still puts out good performance, allowing it to deal with day-to-day tasks without a hitch. The even better news is that it's upgradable to iPadOS 18, allowing you to use the latest version of Apple's operating system for tablets.
Another reason why you should go for our friend here is that it offers a good viewing experience without costing a fortune, boasting a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina LCD screen with a 2160 x 1620 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Plus, its reliable battery will easily last you through the day with normal use or let you binge-watch YouTube for up to 11 hours and 40 minutes before it runs out of juice.
All in all, the iPad 9 is a solid choice even in 2024 and is among the best affordable tablets on the market. It's a real steal at its current price at Best Buy, so don't waste any more time! Hit the offer button in this deal post and treat yourself to a new 9th-gen iPad on the cheap now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
11 Oct, 2024The iPad 9 becomes the top choice for frugal techie after massive discount at Best Buy
10 Oct, 2024The M1-powered iPad Pro 12.9-inch is selling at unbeatable price at Woot but for limited time
09 Oct, 2024Apple's most affordable 2024 iPad Pro is now on sale at its lowest price to date (sans Prime)
08 Oct, 2024Apple's (still) latest iPad mini is a maxi-bargain at a killer $150 Prime Day discount
07 Oct, 2024Get the speedy iPad 9 for under $200 and enjoy the full iPadOS experience on the cheap
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: