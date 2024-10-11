See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
SAMSUNG STORE BARGAIN
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The iPad 9 becomes the top choice for frugal techie after massive discount at Best Buy

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPad 9 with its display turned on, placed on a wooden surface
Looking for an iPad that doesn't break the bank but offers solid performance? Well, we found a deal on such a slate that fits the bill perfectly.

The offer is available at Best Buy and is on the iPad 9, which is on sale for a whopping $130 off its usual price. The good news is that both the 64GB and 256GB storage options are available at this markdown, so you'll save regardless of which variant you go for. It's important to note that this is a limited-time deal, so acting fast is essential. Considering you can get this amazing tablet for just under $200 if you go for the 64GB model, this is an offer you definitely don't want to miss.

iPad (9th Generation) 64GB: Now $130 off at Best Buy!

Best Buy is offering a sweet, limited-time $130 discount on the 64GB iPad 9, letting you snag one for under $200. The 256GB model is also available at the same markdown. The slate still has a lot to offer and is great value for money. Don't hesitate! Pull the trigger on this deal now!
$130 off (39%)
$199 99
$329 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad (10th Generation) 64GB: Save $50!

In case you want a newer iPad, Amazon is offering a lovely $50 discount on the iPad 10. The slate delivers fast performance and is also good value for money.
$50 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon


Released in 2021, the iPad 9 isn't exactly a spring chicken. However, its A13 Bionic chip still puts out good performance, allowing it to deal with day-to-day tasks without a hitch. The even better news is that it's upgradable to iPadOS 18, allowing you to use the latest version of Apple's operating system for tablets.

Another reason why you should go for our friend here is that it offers a good viewing experience without costing a fortune, boasting a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina LCD screen with a 2160 x 1620 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Plus, its reliable battery will easily last you through the day with normal use or let you binge-watch YouTube for up to 11 hours and 40 minutes before it runs out of juice.

All in all, the iPad 9 is a solid choice even in 2024 and is among the best affordable tablets on the market. It's a real steal at its current price at Best Buy, so don't waste any more time! Hit the offer button in this deal post and treat yourself to a new 9th-gen iPad on the cheap now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Apple iPad - Deals History
48 stories
11 Oct, 2024
The iPad 9 becomes the top choice for frugal techie after massive discount at Best Buy
10 Oct, 2024
The M1-powered iPad Pro 12.9-inch is selling at unbeatable price at Woot but for limited time
09 Oct, 2024
Apple's most affordable 2024 iPad Pro is now on sale at its lowest price to date (sans Prime)
08 Oct, 2024
Apple's (still) latest iPad mini is a maxi-bargain at a killer $150 Prime Day discount
07 Oct, 2024
Get the speedy iPad 9 for under $200 and enjoy the full iPadOS experience on the cheap
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless