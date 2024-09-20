Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

At under $200, the iPad 9 is a no-brainer and you should definitely get one now

We often come across awesome Galaxy Tab deals, like the one Amazon is currently offering on the Galaxy Tab A9+, but we rarely talk about bonkers iPad deals. That's why we're excited to share that you can save big on a new, speedy tablet from Apple.

Amazon is selling the 9th-gen iPad with 64GB of storage at the lovely $130 discount. So, if you're in the market for a new budget-friendly iPad, be sure to pull the trigger on this deal, as you can get this bad boy for under $200 instead of $329. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this bad boy, meaning you definitely don't want to miss out on this offer.

iPad (9th Generation) 64GB: Now $130 off on Amazon!

Amazon is offering a sweet $130 discount on the iPad 9 with 64GB of storage, letting you get one for under $200. The tablet delivers good performance and has a beautiful ice display. Act fast and save on one now!
$130 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


We should note that hurrying is crucial here, as Amazon has been offering this sweet discount for a few weeks now, and you never know when it might decide to make it a thing of the past.

True, the 9th-gen iPad was released back in 2021, so it's not exactly a spring chicken. However, its A13 Bionic chipset is more than capable of dealing with day-to-day tasks without any issues. In addition, the slate can be updated to iPadOS 18, which was just released.

It's great for entertainment on a budget as well, boasting a 10.2-inch Retina LCD screen with a 2160 x 1620 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

All in all, for less than $200, you're not just getting a tablet — you're getting a device with speedy performance while delivering a great watching experience on the cheap. This is obviously a deal that's hard to beat! So, why wait? Grab your brand-new 9th-gen iPad at a heavily reduced price now and while this sweet offer is still up for grabs!
