At under $200, the iPad 9 is a no-brainer and you should definitely get one now
We often come across awesome Galaxy Tab deals, like the one Amazon is currently offering on the Galaxy Tab A9+, but we rarely talk about bonkers iPad deals. That's why we're excited to share that you can save big on a new, speedy tablet from Apple.
Amazon is selling the 9th-gen iPad with 64GB of storage at the lovely $130 discount. So, if you're in the market for a new budget-friendly iPad, be sure to pull the trigger on this deal, as you can get this bad boy for under $200 instead of $329. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this bad boy, meaning you definitely don't want to miss out on this offer.
We should note that hurrying is crucial here, as Amazon has been offering this sweet discount for a few weeks now, and you never know when it might decide to make it a thing of the past.
True, the 9th-gen iPad was released back in 2021, so it's not exactly a spring chicken. However, its A13 Bionic chipset is more than capable of dealing with day-to-day tasks without any issues. In addition, the slate can be updated to iPadOS 18, which was just released.
All in all, for less than $200, you're not just getting a tablet — you're getting a device with speedy performance while delivering a great watching experience on the cheap. This is obviously a deal that's hard to beat! So, why wait? Grab your brand-new 9th-gen iPad at a heavily reduced price now and while this sweet offer is still up for grabs!
It's great for entertainment on a budget as well, boasting a 10.2-inch Retina LCD screen with a 2160 x 1620 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.
