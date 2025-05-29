iOS 26: 7 new features Apple might introduce on June 9
A new iOS is coming soon and these are the changes you’ll probably notice first.
Apple is gearing up to unveil the next-gen OS for its devices on June 9 during WWDC 2025 and this year's update could be a big one. Millions of iPhones are set to get iOS 26 – yes, 26.
Now, hearing iOS 26 might sound confusing, especially since we are still on iOS 18 right now. But several reports say Apple is shifting how it names its operating systems – instead of going by version numbers, it will start naming releases by year.
So, iOS 26 would basically refer to the 2026 version of iOS (yep, Apple is jumping a year ahead with the name). Name aside, though, iOS updates rarely leak this early, which is why we don't have a full picture of what is coming just yet. Still, we've got a few hints about what to expect, so let's break it down.
Translucent design takes over
The update is expected to introduce a design refresh that leans more toward the look and feel of visionOS from the Apple Vision Pro. Think more glass-like effects, translucent menus and a floating tab bar in some of Apple's native apps.
The biggest change might be in the app icons – Apple could be ditching the classic "squircle" shape in favor of slightly rounder icons, though not fully circular like on visionOS. Navigation is also expected to be more streamlined.
Smarter battery with AI
iOS 26 may bring an AI-powered battery optimization feature that learns how you use your phone and adjusts background tasks to extend battery life. This could be part of Apple Intelligence, so it may only show up on newer iPhones like the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16, and the upcoming iPhone 17 models.
Live translate for AirPods
Apple is also reportedly planning to bring real-time translation to select AirPods models (probably to the AirPods Pro 2 or the upcoming AirPods Pro 3) when paired with iOS 26 and the latest firmware update.
This feature could be a game-changer for travelers or anyone navigating multilingual conversations. Basically, if someone is speaking Spanish and you speak English, your iPhone will translate what they аre saying and play it back in English through your AirPods – and vice versa.
Simplified public Wi-Fi logins
Apple is expected to roll out a new sync feature that should make connecting to public Wi-Fi networks way less frustrating. Instead of filling out those annoying login forms on every single device, you'll just need to do it once.
The credentials and permissions will automatically sync across all your Apple devices, whether it's your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, so you can hop online without the hassle every time you switch devices.
Even more accessibility upgrades
Expect new accessibility tools, too. The App Store should get Accessibility Nutrition Labels that highlight accessibility features in apps. A system-wide Accessibility Reader should help users with low vision or dyslexia and Braille Access should turn Apple devices into full braille note takers. Apple's Personal Voice feature is also expected to get faster and more responsive thanks to improved on-device AI.
New gaming app
Apple is reportedly developing a dedicated cross-platform gaming app that could make it easier to keep all your gaming activity in one place.
This new app will serve as a central hub where users can launch games, track in-game achievements, explore curated editorial content and even chat with friends or other players. It sounds like Apple is aiming to bring a more community-driven and immersive gaming experience to its ecosystem.
Camera app redesign
Finally, the Camera app is expected to get a major redesign. The update is also reportedly inspired by the look and feel of visionOS, which means we could see a more fluid interface with smoother transitions and a cleaner layout. The redesign is expected to bring simplified controls, improved organization and easier access to settings.
