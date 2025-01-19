iOS 19 leaked video hints at another major redesign from Apple following iOS 18 changes
While leaks about hardware changes for upcoming iPhone models are a dime a dozen, news about iOS changes is a lot harder to come by. However a popular tech YouTuber who has sources inside Apple has just gotten their hands on a leaked video of iOS 19. A video which hints at a major redesign coming to the iPhone.
The app looks like something that was made for visionOS: the operating system that powers the Apple Vision Pro. Its design also kind of reminds me of Windows Vista and Windows 7 with the “slightly transparent panes of glass” style UI. And as Fpt points out this redesign could mean a much broader design change happening over at Apple.
Granted, the other scenario presented by Fpt is also likely: that this is just a minor change for certain apps on iOS 19. But even in that case we could see this design philosophy slowly make its way to most of iOS. In either case this would be one of the biggest redesigns of iOS in a very long time.
A redesign for iOS 19 that echoes the visual style of visionOS would make it easier for Apple users to jump into the company’s XR ecosystem in the future. And this keeps Apple’s commitment to coherence across its devices alive as well.
The video itself cannot be shown for various reasons but what it contained was recreated by YouTuber Fpt so viewers could understand what the changes look like. It showcases the camera app currently being developed for iOS 19. While some things have been moved around for easier access the main takeaway from the new app is the redesign Apple is going with.
A recreation of the leaked iOS 19 camera app. | Image credit — Fpt
It also makes sense to me if Apple goes for this design across its devices. While the Vision Pro performed quite poorly due to its price the company is far from done experimenting with XR (Extended Reality). Apple, like Meta, believes that XR might be the future of computing and is hard at work designing an Apple Vision Pro 2. It also wants to make AI-powered smart AR glasses similar to the Meta Orion.
