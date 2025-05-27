Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Apple is getting serious about gaming — and it's coming at a very strategic time

A new report reveals a new app is on the way that combines all aspects of gaming on Apple devices

By
1comment
Apple Apps iPhone
Apple is preparing to take a more prominent step into gaming with a new dedicated app, set to be unveiled during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9. According to a new report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the app will be preinstalled on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV devices later this year, offering a more cohesive and centralized experience for gamers.

The app is reportedly designed to serve as a hub for everything gaming-related. It will act as a launcher for installed titles, collect achievements, manage leaderboards, and facilitate communication between players. It will also highlight editorial content curated by Apple, offer a gateway to the App Store’s gaming section, and promote Apple Arcade, the company’s $6.99 monthly gaming subscription.

This move appears timed to coincide with the launch of Nintendo’s highly anticipated Switch 2 console, expected just days before WWDC. Apple’s strategy seems aimed at showing that its ecosystem can cater to both casual and serious gamers, especially as titles like Resident Evil and Assassin’s Creed become increasingly available on iOS and macOS.



The new gaming app will also replace the long-standing but underused Game Center, which debuted in 2010. For Mac users, there’s an added bonus: the app will reportedly support games downloaded outside the App Store, a shift that could help address long-standing criticisms about the Mac’s limited gaming appeal.

Apple has also been quietly bolstering its content portfolio. It recently acquired RAC7 Games, the studio behind Sneaky Sasquatch, a move that signals deeper involvement in original game development.

Despite these efforts, Apple still faces challenges in winning over hardcore gamers and developers. While the iPhone dominates mobile gaming revenue (roughly two-thirds of App Store earnings come from games) the Mac continues to trail behind Windows in performance and support for AAA titles.

That said, the gaming app is part of a broader iOS update set for release this fall, alongside the new iPhone lineup. Other features expected include a redesigned UI (code-named Solarium), smarter AI-powered battery and health tools, and a revamped Translate app with live conversation support via Siri and AirPods.

With this renewed focus on gaming, Apple is signaling that it's ready to be taken more seriously in the space. Whether the new app will shift the perception of Apple devices among core gamers, though, remains to be seen.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
