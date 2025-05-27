Apple is getting serious about gaming — and it's coming at a very strategic time

Recommended Stories

The new gaming app will also replace the long-standing but underused Game Center, which debuted in 2010. For Mac users, there’s an added bonus: the app will reportedly support games downloaded outside the App Store, a shift that could help address long-standing criticisms about the Mac’s limited gaming appeal.Apple has also been quietly bolstering its content portfolio. It recently acquired RAC7 Games, the studio behind Sneaky Sasquatch, a move that signals deeper involvement in original game development.Despite these efforts, Apple still faces challenges in winning over hardcore gamers and developers. While the iPhone dominates mobile gaming revenue (roughly two-thirds of App Store earnings come from games) the Mac continues to trail behind Windows in performance and support for AAA titles.That said, the gaming app is part of a broader iOS update set for release this fall, alongside the new iPhone lineup. Other features expected include a redesigned UI (code-named Solarium), smarter AI-powered battery and health tools, and a revamped Translate app with live conversation support via Siri and AirPods.With this renewed focus on gaming, Apple is signaling that it's ready to be taken more seriously in the space. Whether the new app will shift the perception of Apple devices among core gamers, though, remains to be seen.