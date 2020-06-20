Apple says 81% of iPhones are running iOS 13

Because Apple is responsible for both the hardware and software of the iPhone and the iPad, it doesn't run into the sort of fragmentation that impacts Android devices. The latest numbers released in April show that only 8.2% of Android phones are running the latest public build of the OS, Android 10. And the final version of Android 11 is probably less than three months away from being dropped.

Apple could announce a new "old" name for iOS







Today, Apple posted some information on its website that shows the large contrast between iOS and Android adoption. 92% of all iPhone devices introduced over the last four years are running iOS 13. 7% are running iOS 12 and 2% are using iOS 11 or earlier. At the same time, 81% of all active iPhones have iOS 13 installed while 13% are running iOS 12, and 6% are using iOS 11 or earlier.









Last year, Apple introduced a dedicated iPad operating system called iPadOS (what else?). 93% of all Apple tablets introduced over the last four years have iPadOS installed. 5% of them have iOS 12 running the show and just 1% are using iOS 11 or earlier. Among all active iPad units, 73% run on iPadOS, 16% depend on iOS 12 and 11% have iOS 11 or earlier installed.









This data was collected on June 17th by Apple and is based on iPhone and iPad models that entered the App Store on that date. That is similar to how Google computes its Android distribution numbers. The company tracks the Android builds used by phones that visit the Google Play Store on a particular day.







This coming Monday, Apple will live stream WWDC as the annual Developers Conference moves online thanks to the coronavirus. The Keynote and the Platforms State of the Union will be streamed at 10 am PDT and 2 pm PDT respectively. You can view both for free from the Apple Developer app and website, YouTube, and the Apple website.





Tipster Jon Prosser on Thursday sent out a tweet hinting at a major name change for iOS . Apple is expected to drop the iOS name and call the operating system iPhoneOS once more. From 2007-2009 Apple called its handset's operating system iPhoneOS and changed it to iOS in 2010. If the name change takes place, the iPod touch will be the only device running iPhoneOS that is not, well, a phone.





There will be some long-overdue changes coming to the iPhone with iPhoneOS 14 according to the latest rumors. Possible changes include some customization to the home screen and the addition of Android-styled widgets. The update is also supposed to add offline capabilities for Siri, includeAR Maps, and a native translator app. We could see a Picture-in-Picture mode for videos, the ability to retract an iMessage that was already sent, and a new fitness app.







We could also find out about the changes coming to watchOS 7 with the key addition being a native sleep tracking app for the Apple Watch . A face sharing feature allows users to create his or her own watch face and share it with other Apple Watch owners. With Kids Mode, a parent can pair a second Apple Watch to their iPhone giving them parental control over their kids' timepiece. In addition, Apple will also discuss updates for iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS.









