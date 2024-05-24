Treat yourself to Garmin's rugged Instinct 2 for less than $200 on Amazon

Garmin Instinct 2 (Camo Edition): get one its best price!

Do you love camouflage designs? Wouldn't it be awesome if you could wear camo on your wrist? With the Garmin Instinct 2 Camo Edition, your dreams become a reality! This timepiece is also available at discounted prices, offered at $100 off on Amazon. This deal lands the wearable at its best price (we've seen this discount going live only briefly during Black Friday.) With up to 28 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, activity tracking and trackback routing, this wearable leaves no workout to chance! Get yours at $100 off.