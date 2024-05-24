Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Treat yourself to Garmin's rugged Instinct 2 for less than $200 on Amazon

Garmin's rugged Instinct 2 remains under $200 on Amazon
What’s not to like about Garmin’s smartwatches? Those boast super rich features for the active and stand out with massive battery life compared to the best smartwatches for Android lovers. Despite their typically hefty price tags, they also often go on sale, too. Take the Instinct 2, for example. Usually, this puppy will set you back about $300, but Amazon currently lets you get one for less than $200!

The Garmin Instinct 2 is under $200 on Amazon

Looking for ruggedness beyond belief? Want smashing battery life? Don't care much for touchscreens? The Garmin Instinct 2 is here to sweep you off your feet, now at a lower price. This wearable is still available at $100 off via Amazon, giving you way more bang for your buck. It has safety tracking, offers sleep and women's health insights, monitors your heart rate, and packs various activity profiles, helping you make the most out of every workout! Limited quantities available.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct 2 (Camo Edition): get one its best price!

Do you love camouflage designs? Wouldn't it be awesome if you could wear camo on your wrist? With the Garmin Instinct 2 Camo Edition, your dreams become a reality! This timepiece is also available at discounted prices, offered at $100 off on Amazon. This deal lands the wearable at its best price (we've seen this discount going live only briefly during Black Friday.) With up to 28 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, activity tracking and trackback routing, this wearable leaves no workout to chance! Get yours at $100 off.
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon
 

The impressive $100 discount first went live at the beginning of this month at Best Buy. But now, Amazon matches the offer, retailing the model at the same price. However, the regular Instinct 2 comes in limited quantities at its current 33% markdown. As far as we know, this is one of the most substantial discounts ever seen for this Garmin watch, mind you.

Bear in mind that Amazon holds the same deal, but quantities are limited over there. Another thing is that the largest e-commerce store offers the Camo Edition of this bad boy at its best price. At the time of writing, you can get the Instinct 2 (Camo Edition) at $100 off. This option may be better for people who like bold camouflage watch designs.

We should note from the start that Instinct 2 lacks some essential “smarts,” such as a touchscreen and a microphone. However, you can still get smart notifications when you pair it with your compatible phone. Another cool thing is that the timepiece supports Garmin Pay, allowing you to make contactless payments from your wrist.

The lack of a touchscreen and a microphone isn’t necessarily a dealbreaker, for this bad boy holds its own ground among other GPS smartwatches. You have a stellar battery life of up to 28 days, safety and tracking features, and many activity profiles. It can even track things like golf and virtual running!

The wearable also keeps track of your sleep, offers daily workout suggestions, monitors your heart rate and hydration levels, provides women’s health insights, and more. Still, if you’d prefer something more smartwatch-oriented, you might want to consider the Galaxy Watch 6 or an Apple alternative.

But if battery life and ruggedness are more important to you than answering phone calls from your wrist, know that you won’t make a wrong choice by picking the Instinct 2 or its Camo Edition.
