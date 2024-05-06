In 2024, Pixel 7 makes both the $1,300 Galaxy S24 Ultra and $350 Nothing Phone 2 look overpriced!

The everlasting old flagship vs new flagship vs new mid-range phone debate…

Not convinced yet? Let me break it down…

Brand new for $500, or refurbished for $350, the Pixel 7 Pro offers one of the best displays you can get at this price point

It also has the best camera system you can get for this price, with the longest zoom range, thanks to a 5x optical zoom camera, which takes 10x zoom photos with “lossless” quality - just like the $1,300 Galaxy S24 Ultra

Being a Google phone, the Pixel 7 Pro comes with plenty of AI features like the Gemini assistant, Magic Eraser, and the brand new Circle to search feature (otherwise only available on the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24)

The Pixel 7 series is promised to get two extra OS updates directly from Google (and faster than any other Android phone ), and receive security patches for another three years

The Pixel 7 Pro might lack the stellar battery life you’d get from an S24 Ultra or an iPhone 15 Pro Max, but it’s perfectly capable of lasting through a whole day of use

It goes without saying, being an “old but premium” flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro comes with IP68 rating for water/dust resistance and wireless charging

Super affordable Google Pixel 7 makes 2024 mid-range and flagship phones look like a bad deal

Even in 2024, my Pixel 7 Pro’s camera gives my $,1300 Galaxy S24 Ultra a run for its money

As Pro, Ultra, Titanium, or AI they are, premium flagship phones from Samsung, Apple, or even Chinese phone-makers are now more expensive than ever. And I don’t know about you but… I don’t like that!Take the $1,300, which I’ve been using for about a week now. Sure, it’s an awesome phone, but it doesn’t do anything extraordinary. And it certainly isn't “$1,000 better” than the refurbishedyou can buy from BestBuy (in the US) or eBay (in Europe).Save for the anti-reflective display coating, and some exclusive AI tricks (which you might not even care about), the S24 Ultra is just another Android flagship under the sun, and the same applies to the. How come? Well, smartphones are slowly but steadily reaching their peak.And then, if you want/need to spend even less, there’s the vanilla, which is now going for as low as $250 if you’re OK with a refurbished device. And at the price of a fancy dinner in New York or Paris, I don’t see why you wouldn’t be.What stands out about the(and from the time I’ve spent with it), the 6.3-inch display and light body are the perfect combo for most people out there. While the 90Hz OLED isn’t the best display out there, it’s almost as good as the best you can get for the price.Then, if you forget about the 5x zoom camera, thehas the same camera system as the, and (easily!) will outperform any $250-400 phone on the market in terms of photography.Of course, being a Google phone, thewill share the same AI features with the; it gets two extra OS updates and three years of security patches, and it has decent battery life.Again, being an old flagship, thegives you with IP67 rating for water/dust resistance and wireless charging - something you simply can’t get with any other $250 phone, or the $330 Nothing Phone 2a, for example.