iPhone 16 might receive a major Siri upgrade with AI and microphone enhancements

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

My latest survey indicates that all iPhone 16 models will feature a substantial upgrade in microphone specifications

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

about 100–150%

Apple reorganized its Siri team in 3Q23 to integrate AIGC/LLM."

on mobile phones, voice input will be the key interface for AI/AIGC/LLM, so strengthening the software and hardware functions and specifications of Siri is the key to promoting AIGC

iPhone 16